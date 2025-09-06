Justin Herbert outshines Patrick Mahomes as LA Chargers win NFL opener

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns as the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 in Brazil.

Opposing quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed moments of brilliance in Sao Paulo, but was unable to prevent an opening week defeat for the reigning AFC champions amid early-season errors.

Herbert threw for 318 yards and settled the outcome with a late 19-yard run which enabled the Chargers to run out the clock.

The Chiefs lost receiver Xavier Worthy with an injury after an early collision with Travis Kelce and the Chargers moved ahead when Herbert found Quentin Johnson from five yards.

The second quarter was dominated by field goals, Cameron Dicker landing two for the Chargers with Harrison Butker responding – his second from 59 yards as the clock ran out at half-time to make it 13-6.

Butker was off target with an extra-point attempt to level the scores midway through the third quarter after Mahomes had run for a touchdown from 11 yards, taking advantage of a penalty for Teair Tart pushing Kelce in the face mask.

Herbert stretched the advantage back to 20-12 when he found Keenan Allen from 11 yards late in the quarter, Mahomes linking up with Kelce from 37 yards to reply but the Chiefs two-point conversion bid failed.

Johnson caught his second touchdown pass from 23 yards with five minutes remaining to open a 27-18 lead.

Butker cut the gap to six with his third field goal with 2.34 remaining, but the Chiefs were unable to stop the Chargers as Herbert’s late run allowed them to seal an AFC West divisional victory.

The Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch in week two.