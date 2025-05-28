Cassie Ventura gives birth just days after testifying in Diddy trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cassie Ventura has reportedly given birth just days after testifying at Sean “Diddy” Combs’s trial.

She and husband Alex Fine have welcomed their third child, a source close to the family told ABC News. They share two daughters together, and confirmed they were expecting their third baby in a February Instagram post.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Ventura for comment.

Ventura, 38, took the stand at the start of Combs’s trial just two weeks ago, testifying about their tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship. She has served as a star witness in the government’s case against Combs, which includes charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation for prostitution.

On the stand, Ventura testified about “freak offs” as she tearfully recounted the years of alleged abuse.

Fine attended the trial in support of his wife and released a statement after her four days of testimony concluded.

open image in gallery Casandra "Cassie" Ventura appeared heavily pregnant in several court sketches from the trial. ( REUTERS )

“I have felt so many things sitting there,” Fine said. “I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her. You did not break her spirit nor her smile.”

Fine, 32, began dating Ventura while she was still in an on-again, off-again relationship with Combs. The two eventually married in 2019.

Ventura told jurors during her testimony that her husband’s love and support were instrumental in helping her process the physical, sexual, and psychological abuse she allegedly experienced while with Combs.

In a particularly emotional moment, Ventura tearfully recounted how she felt suicidal after Combs allegedly raped her in 2018, but Fine intervened.

open image in gallery Alex Fine and Cassie Ventura have reportedly welcomed their third child ( Getty Images )

In his statement, Fine refused to take credit for saving Ventura.

“I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie,” Fine said.

“She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her. All I have done is love her as she has loved me," he added.

Fine said Ventura’s testimony marks the end of a “horrific chapter,” and that he and Ventura will not be making additional statements on the case.

Ventura also released her own statement, through her lawyer, calling the four-day testimony “extremely challenging,” “remarkably empowering,” and “healing.”

“I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear,” Ventura said.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men's advice line on 0808 8010 327.

Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org