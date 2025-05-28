Diddy trial live: Combs’ former PA ‘Mia’ to testify and share details she planned ‘taking to grave’

Related: Celebrities mentioned during Diddy's trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former personal assistant and alleged abuse victim is expected to testify as soon as Wednesday.

The ex-employee, identified under the pseudonym “Mia,” could take the stand after testimony resumes at 9 a.m. at Manhattan federal court. The witness’s attorney Michael Ferrara previously told Judge Arun Subramanian that his client would share details that she would have taken “to her grave” if it wasn’t for Combs’ arrest last year.

Prosecutors said they also plan to call stylist Deonte Nash, a Los Angeles Police Department officer and a Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigator.

Tuesday’s hearing saw bombshell testimony from another of Combs’ former personal assistants, Capricorn Clark, who said that the media mogul once kidnapped her during a jealous fit of rage over a romantic rival.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.