Diddy trial live: Combs’ former PA ‘Mia’ to testify and share details she planned ‘taking to grave’
‘Mia’ is among four witnesses prosecutors plan to call as Sean Combs’ New York sex trafficking trial enters its 11th day of testimony
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former personal assistant and alleged abuse victim is expected to testify as soon as Wednesday.
The ex-employee, identified under the pseudonym “Mia,” could take the stand after testimony resumes at 9 a.m. at Manhattan federal court. The witness’s attorney Michael Ferrara previously told Judge Arun Subramanian that his client would share details that she would have taken “to her grave” if it wasn’t for Combs’ arrest last year.
Prosecutors said they also plan to call stylist Deonte Nash, a Los Angeles Police Department officer and a Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigator.
Tuesday’s hearing saw bombshell testimony from another of Combs’ former personal assistants, Capricorn Clark, who said that the media mogul once kidnapped her during a jealous fit of rage over a romantic rival.
Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.
50 Cent responds to being name-dropped in Diddy trial
50 Cent says he isn’t scared of “itty bitty Diddy,” following a day of court testimony about the feud between the two rappers.
The 49-year-old rapper joked about being afraid of an incarcerated Sean “Diddy” Combs, 55, on Tuesday after he was mentioned during Combs’ sex trafficking trial.
Capricorn Clark, a former assistant for Combs from 2004 to 2012, testified that the disgraced mogul once threatened 50 Cent after an MTV press event by telling his employees that he had guns. It didn’t take long for the “9 Shots” rapper to respond.
“Cut, CUT...Wait a minute PUFFY’s got a gun, I can’t believe this I don’t feel safe...LOL,” 50 Cent captioned an AI photo of himself on a movie set on Instagram.
50 Cent mocks Diddy after his name is mentioned during sex trafficking trial
Suge Knight: ‘Combs should definitely walk’
Death Row Records founder Suge Knight appeared to put his bitter rivalry with Sean “Diddy” Combs aside and argued the music mogul should “definitely walk.”
Knight made the remarks on NewsNation’s CUOMO tuesday from inside the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.
“I say this all the time, Puffy and I are not friends,” Knight began, in reference to Combs. “But, Puffy should definitely walk.”
Knight doubled down that he doesn’t “think this is a case where Puffy should be going to prison.”
Earlier at trial, Knight was name-dropped because Combs allegedly armed himself and tried to confront the record executive at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2008.
Mia may share 'secrets' she had planned to take 'to her grave'
The former employee of Sean “Diddy” Combs, known only by the alias “Mia,” is set to be called by prosecutors to testify Wednesday.
During opening statements on May 12, prosecutors alleged that Combs coerced Mia – who prosecutors also referred to as “Victim 4” – into sex and forced himself onto her.
“She is just beginning to grapple with the times he forced himself on her sexually,” prosecutor Emily Johnson told the jury. “She wanted to keep the secret to her grave.”
Two days later, Mia’s attorney Michael Ferrara told Judge Arun Subramanian the witness would share details that she would have taken “to her grave” before Combs’ arrest.
“Candidly, her nerves are through the roof,” Ferrara said on May 14 “She would’ve taken these things to her grave. These are the worst things that ever happened to her.”
Recap: Diddy’s ex-assistant testifies how he kidnapped her at gunpoint
Capricorn Clark, a former assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs, told his trial how the rapper allegedly kidnapped her in 2011 and set out to kill Scott Mescudi, better known as Kid Cudi.
On a day of emotional testimony Tuesday, Clark, who worked on and off for Diddy and his companies from 2004 through 2017, took the stand to shed more light on Diddy’s alleged 2011 break-in to Mescudi’s Los Angeles home after discovering he was dating Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s longtime on-and-off girlfriend.
Diddy’s ex-assistant testifies how he kidnapped her at gunpoint
Combs' ex-assistant 'Mia' expected to take stand
An ex-assistant and alleged victim of Sean “Diddy” Combs, identified only by the pseudonym “Mia,” could testify as soon as Wednesday, prosecutors say.
Stylist Deonte Nash, a Los Angeles Police Department officer and a Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigator are among three other witnesses prosecutors plan to call.