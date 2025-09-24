Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cardi B is addressing speculation about her split from her ex, Offset, claiming their divorce has been delayed because of him.

The 32-year-old rapper — who’s expecting her first child with her new boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs — spoke about her ongoing divorce Monday on X Spaces, noting that she’s been broken up from Offset for more than a year.

“Let me tell you something, I did things the correct way the first time. I fell in love. I got two rings on my finger. I lasted seven years,” she said in X Spaces, as recorded by a fan on Instagram. “Stop saying, ‘Oh, but you’re still married.’ No, I’m legally separated.”

Although the “Up” singer filed for divorce in July 2024, she claimed it hasn’t been finalized because her ex, with whom she shares three children, wants her to give him one of her properties.

“The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’m not, I’m fighting for that,” Cardi B alleged. “I’m not gonna stop living my life because I’m practically still married because somebody wants to hold me hostage if I don’t give them millions of dollars to get out of it.”

open image in gallery Cardi B claims the only way she’s getting out of Offset marriage is if she pays ‘for somebody else’s taces ( Getty )

However, she said the challenges throughout the divorce won’t get in the way of her or her children’s happiness. She also noted that her children’s lives “have not changed” since she and Offset have split.

“Y’all want me to remarry and stuff to have another baby and stuff like that. I’m doing things how what makes me happy,” she added. “I did it the right way the first time.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Offset for comment.

Although the former couple got married in 2017, Cardi B said they split up multiple times over the years. In 2020, she even filed for divorce from Offset, but called it off only a few months later.

Only a few months after Cardi B filed for divorce in July 2024, marking her and Offset’s official split, she gave birth to their third child, Blossom. They also share two other children: Kulture, seven, and Wave, four.

open image in gallery Cardi B and Stefon Diggs began dating in late 2024 ( Getty Images )

During an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings earlier this month, Cardi B said she was “so tired” of being associated with her ex. However, she wishes he was “a better person,” especially for their kids.

“I don’t really have hate in my heart anymore,” she said. “I think he has some type of hate in his heart right now... I don’t know how long that’s gonna take for him but that’s always been my wish.”

“I get along with everybody that I dated. If we all move on, there shouldn’t be no animosity. Your life, my life. Separate. We should be able to raise kids,” she added. “We should be able to ask each other questions. We should be able to be like, ‘Hey, look what one of the kids just did.’”

She also confirmed on the show that she’s pregnant with her and Diggs’ first child together, adding that she’s “excited,” “happy,” and feeling “very strong [and] very powerful.” The two have been romantically linked since October 2024.