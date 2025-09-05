Cardi B ‘denied’ herself a Super Bowl Halftime performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cardi B has said that she’d now be keen to play the Super Bowl halftime show after declining the offer in 2019.

After the release of the New York rapper’s debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, in 2019, The Independent reported that the Washington Heights native was in talks to perform alongside Maroon 5 for their collaborative song “Girls Like You.”

She then rejected the opportunity in solidarity with the San Francisco 49ers’ former quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, who introduced the concept of taking a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racism.

Speaking to Billboard, Cardi B has revealed she would take on the chance to perform this time. Not due to a change of politics, but from an evolution of her career.

open image in gallery Cardi B at the American Music Awards ( Invision )

“I got asked to do the Super Bowl and I denied it. I feel like soon, if I get to do it, I’m going to have more hits. I’m going to be more experienced and I’m going to eat that up,” she said.

In 2024, Cardi B starred in a NYX Makeup advertisement that premiered during the event.

Previously, the likes of Rihanna turned down the opportunity to perform at the half-time show and have since changed their minds.

The “Diamond” singer performed at the 2023 Super Bowl, breaking her boycott of the NFL. She later told British Vogue: “It’s powerful to break those doors, and have representation at such a high, high level and a consistent level.”

open image in gallery Cardi (left) and Megan Thee Stallion (right) in WAP music video ( YouTube )

Since the release of her first studio project, the rapper scored a hit single with “WAP” in 2020. She has largely focused on family life since, giving birth to her third child in 2024, divorcing Migos member Offset and settling a lawsuit.

The 32-year-old was granted a quick and absolute victory Tuesday (2 September) at a trial in the lawsuit brought by a security guard who alleged the rap star assaulted her at a doctor’s office during her first pregnancy.

The jury at a small courthouse in Alhambra, California, deliberated for only about an hour before finding Cardi not liable in the lawsuit brought by Emani Ellis, who alleged Cardi cut her face with a fingernail and spat on her in the hallway of a Beverly Hills obstetrician in February of 2018.

Cardi B’s second studio album, Am I the Drama?, will be released 19 September 2025.