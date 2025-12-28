Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham chose to spend the holidays with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and his in-laws, amid his ongoing rift with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham.

The 30-year-old actor and her husband, 25, shared a series of photos Friday on Instagram, where they posed in front of a Christmas tree with Nicola’s parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz. Nicola and Brooklyn also wore matching red, festive pajamas during the small get-together.

However, Brooklyn’s parents were noticeably absent from the celebration.

“We wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy New Year filled with so much love, peace, and happiness,” Nicola wrote in the caption of her and her partner’s joint post.

Only two days before that, on Christmas Eve, Brooklyn shared a photo of himself holding his wife’s hand, “My everything x,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, with the image showing a tattoo on his hand that read: “Beautiful girl Nicola.”

open image in gallery Brooklyn Beckham’s holiday celebration with his wife comes amid an ongoing rift with his family ( @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/instagram )

open image in gallery Beckham spent the holidays with his wife and her family days after he was accused of blocking his parents on Instagram ( @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/instagram )

Meanwhile, Victoria and David celebrated Christmas with their youngest son, Cruz. The fashion designer shared videos of their festivities on Instagram, including one of Cruz playing the guitar while his father got a home pedicure.

Another video showed David cutting down a Christmas tree, with Victoria humorously comparing him to Clark Griswold, the patriarch of the Griswold family in the National Lampoon's Vacation film series.

Brooklyn’s celebration with his in-laws comes after reports emerged that David and Victoria had unfollowed him on Instagram. However, Cruz later posted on his Instagram Story to set the record straight.

“NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son… Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I.”

A rumored rift between Brooklyn and his brother Romeo started in April over the latter’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who allegedly briefly dated Brooklyn, according to TMZ.

Brooklyn and Nicola skipped Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show in June, which TMZ claimed was because of Turnbull’s presence at the event. The couple also missed David’s birthday celebrations in May, which caused “tensions” between them and the Beckham family, according to People at the time.

However, Turnbull and Romeo reportedly broke up in June, after seven months of dating.

In August, Nicola and Brooklyn also shared pictures of their vow renewal ceremony, officiated by Nicola’s billionaire investor father, Nelson, with the Peltz family front and center of the nuptials. However, David and Victoria, and Brooklyn’s three younger siblings – Romeo, 22, Cruz, and Harper, 13 – were nowhere to be seen in the glamorous images.

Brooklyn finally broke his silence about the family drama a month later, telling the Daily Mail how he deals with chatter surrounding his personal life.

“There’s always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife,” he said. “Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy.”

He also claimed that he “never” worries about the headlines regarding his private life and relationships.

“Everyone is always going to say rubbish. I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends,” he added, referring to the celebrity golf event at the Ryder Cup, where he competed as part of Team Europe. “It's good fun.”