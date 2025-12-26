Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Beckhams celebrate first Christmas since Brooklyn’s ‘mass blocking’

Beckhams celebrate first Christmas since Brooklyn’s ‘mass blocking’
  • The Beckham family has celebrated Christmas together, with their eldest son Brooklyn notably absent from the festivities.
  • This family gathering took place just days after reports surfaced that Brooklyn had blocked his entire family on social media.
  • Victoria Beckham shared Instagram videos featuring son Cruz playing guitar and David Beckham receiving a home pedicure.
  • Another clip showed David Beckham cutting down a Christmas tree, with Victoria humorously comparing him to 'Clark Griswold'.
  • Cruz Beckham denied rumours that his parents had unfollowed Brooklyn, clarifying that the family, including himself, had been blocked by Brooklyn.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in