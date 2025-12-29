Brooks Nader’s ex-husband Billy Haire engaged to former Bravo star Naomie Olindo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brooks Nader’s ex-husband, Billy Haire, has proposed to former Bravo star Naomie Olindo.

The Southern Charm alum posted photos from her proposal Sunday on Instagram. The post showed images of the advertising executive as he popped the question while on a walkway in the woods in Charleston, South Carolina.

“The luckiest girl in the whole wide world,” Olindo captioned the social media post.

Some of Olindo’s former cast members on the hit Bravo show congratulated the couple on their engagement. “Can't wait to celebrate,” Madison LeCroy wrote in the comments, while Leva Bonaparte said, “Omg omg omg!!!!! I'm so happy for yall!!!!!!”

Prior to the couple’s relationship — which Olindo first confirmed in June after including Haire in an Instagram round-up — she dated fellow Bravo star, Craig Conover, from 2015 to 2017. The ups and downs of their relationship were well-documented on Southern Charm.

Nader and Haire confirmed their split in 2024, with a source telling ‘People’ the separation was ‘amicable’ ( Getty Images )

Earlier this year, Conover spoke about his ex’s new relationship during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“I was recently out with friends in Los Angeles, and they used to be friends with him and Brooks, and they were like, ‘Oh, we miss him. He’s great,’” he said. “So apparently she’s in really good hands.”

Meanwhile, Haire was previously married to Nader from 2019 until a representative for the Sports Illustrated model confirmed their split in May 2024.

“The split is amicable,” a source told People at the time. “She’s a busy person and career-wise she’s on top of the world.

“All relationships are hard and some can be salvaged, some can’t. They’re both truly amazing people. They have just decided to go their separate ways,” they added.

Following the former couple’s divorce, which was finalized earlier this year, Nader was in a relationship with her Dancing with the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko.

However, after they were eliminated, Savchenko confirmed that he ended the relationship over text in November.

While they later rekindled their romance, they split for a second time in April, with sources telling People that Savchenko cheated on Nader. He later denied the cheating claims, and even told the publication he was “surprised to learned through the media “that Brooks has ended [their] relationship."

“The last time I saw Brooks was when I traveled to New York to support her and film an episode of her reality show on March 31 and April 1, and she was sad to see me leave,” he told People.

However, Nader has made it clear that she and Savchenko are over.