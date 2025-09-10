Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz is dating model Brooks Nader, her sister reveals
Nader was previously in a relationship with her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner, Gleb Savchenko
Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, 22, has been served a new romance with model Brooks Nader, 28.
Nader’s sister, Grace Ann Nader, told E! News that while the romance speculation between her sister and tennis player Jannik Sinner wasn’t accurate, fans were on the right track in thinking she was with a tennis star.
“The rumors are true,” Grace Ann told the publication. “Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”
According to E!, the Grand Slam champion has met two out of Brooks’s three sisters, Mary Holland Nader, 26, and Sarah Jane Nader, 23. However, Grace Ann is anxiously awaiting her turn to meet her sister’s new beau.
“I’m dying to,” she added. “Such a cutie.”
The eldest of four daughters has not yet confirmed her new affiliation with the tennis player, but did dismiss rumors that she was dating Sinner last week while speaking with Jimmy Kimmel. “You're close,” she said at the time, clarifying that she was not at Sinner’s U.S. Open match. “You're warm, but we weren't at that match.”
Prior to her relationship with Alcaraz, Brooks was dating her Dancing with the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko, until he reportedly broke up with her via text message.
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments