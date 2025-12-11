The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
9 women’s running jackets to get in your miles, no matter the weather
As a UESCA-certified running coach and fitness writer who trains for marathons all year long, I’ve found the best jackets for every season
When the weather outside takes a turn for the worse, the last thing you might want to do is head out for a run. But there’s one smart way to keep yourself from dreading your miles: slipping on one of the best women’s running jackets.
To be honest, the right jacket is one of those pieces of gear that can transform a run from something that could be downright miserable to something you can actually enjoy. Particularly since today’s textile technologies and smart designs have led to better outerwear options than ever before. Gone are the days when you have to overheat in your dad’s windbreaker. Now, there are jackets that are both wind- and waterproof but also have strategic venting so you don’t end up soaking in your own sweat while trying to stay dry from the rain. Or, you can slip on a soft zip-up with cozy, moisture-wicking fleece that protects you from winter chills without feeling stiff or restrictive.
As a running coach, I’ve worn so many different styles over the years — but here you’ll find my definitive guide to the best women’s running jackets for a variety of climates so you can comfortably bang out your miles, no matter what kind of mischief the weather gets up to.
The best women’s running jackets are:
- Best women’s running jacket overall — Ciele VLVinsulator: $340, Cieleathletics.com
- Best waterproof women’s running jacket — Hoka tecsky waterproof: $295, Hoka.com
- Best midweight women’s running jacket — Norrona senja alpha90 hood: $279, Norrona.com
- Best budget women’s running jacket — Adidas own the run half-zip: $60, Adidas.com
- Best breathable women’s running jacket — Tracksmith chiltern jacket: $150, Tracksmith.com
How I tested
As a UESCA-certified running coach and fitness writer who lives in New England and trains for marathons all year long, I’ve tried loads of running jackets — and know exactly what to look for in a good option. For this guide, I looked back on my notes about my own favorite jackets over the years and researched the newly released products that runners are loving today.
After narrowing down the top possibilities, I tested a list of jackets firsthand before whittling it down to this shortlist. I took each out on multiple runs, considering how it felt during my warm-up, in the heart of my run, and after I cooled down. For any that claimed to be waterproof, I wore them in the rain to see how they held up and whether I stayed dry (or got super sweaty inside). Then I put them all through at least one laundry cycle, following manufacturer instructions and inspecting for any signs of wear and tear afterwards. Any that made this list are those that kept out the elements, kept me comfortable, and showed that they’d be durable enough to last for, well, the long run.
1Ciele VLVinsulator
- Best Women's running jacket overall
- Size XS—XL
- Materials Merino, silk, carbon fiber, polyester, recycled polyester
- Colors Five: black, cream, green, purple, red
- Why we love it
- Surprisingly lightweight and packable
- Soft fleece details inside
- Incredibly warm
- Take note
- Pricey
- Too hot for temps over 45 degrees
I found Ciele’s VLVinsulator to be the best women’s running jacket. The luxe jacket lets you take cozy on the road. With fantastic insulation, it’s surprisingly lightweight and won’t distract from your stride. Honestly, this is the kind of layer that’s easy to forget about once you slip it on — it simply keeps you warm without adding bulkiness, pinching anywhere, or making a racket as you pump your arms back and forth. (I was shocked by just how quiet the fabric is.) The only time I noticed it was during a hard interval session when temperatures crept into the 50s, and I got a bit too toasty. Although there is venting in the back for breathability, I’d save this jacket for serious winter weather. (
Sure, this pick is not cheap. But with quality, high-tech materials and a lifetime guarantee — if anything goes wrong, Ciele will offer a repair, replacement, or a refund — I’d argue it’s worth the investment.
2Hoka tecsky waterproof jacket
- Best Waterproof running jacket
- Sizes XS—XXL
- Materials Nylon
- Colors Two: black, light blue
- Why we love it
- Solid waterproofing
- Visor hood stays on and keeps rain out of eyes
- Three zippered pockets
- Take note
- Pricey
- Not the most breathable
I’ve taken this Hoka jacket out in downpours and come home with a completely dry torso — aside from my own sweat. Yes, it’s not the most breathable jacket (Janji’s rain jacket has better venting). But it holds up to serious amounts of rain when you really don’t feel like getting dumped on.
One detail that I love is the hood, which has a little extra visor at the top that helps keep rain from getting in my eyes; there’s also an elastic cord that I can tighten in the back to make sure the hood stays right where I want it. Plus, reflective details in both the front and back of the torso help me stay visible to cars when it’s dark out, but they aren’t so obnoxious that they scream “running nerd.”
3Norrona senja alpha90 hood
- Best Midweight women's running jacket
- Sizes XS—L
- Materials Recycled polyester, elastane, recycled ripstop nylon
- Color Four: orange, blue, white, dark green
- Why we love it
- Breathable but partly wind-resistant
- Warm but lightweight
- Soft inside
- Take note
- Only available up to size large
For the best midweight women’s running jacket, I’d recommend the Norrona senja alpha90 hood jacket. It boasts a slew of smart features that have had me reaching for it over and over again during the past couple of winters.
The inside is a grid of soft, sweat-wicking fleece that keeps me both warm and dry. There’s wind-resistant fabric across the chest and along the tops of the arms, providing just enough shield for somewhat blustery days without making the garment stiff overall. (If you’re looking for more robust wind protection, though, I’d suggest Janji’s rainrunner pack jacket.)
I also appreciate that the neck comes up just high enough to keep out the chill, while the long arms with thumb holes at the end let me slip my hands inside, and the low cut along the back helps add some extra warmth to my backside. Norwegians are known for embracing the outdoors even when it’s freezing out, so I’m not surprised that this Norwegian brand knows just what you need to run comfortably in the cold.
4Adidas own the run half-zip
- Best Budget running jacket
- Sizes 2XS—2XL
- Materials Polyester, elastane
- Colors One: black
- Why we love it
- Budget-friendly
- Thumbholes
- Reflective details
- Take note
- Not super warm or water-repellant
Sometimes you don’t need full-on weather proofing so much as a light extra layer that you can zip and unzip as you warm up. Enter: Adidas’ popular half-zip, which I’d say is the best budget running jacket.
While it won’t protect you from major rain or cold, it will help keep you from shivering on chillier runs in 40F and 50F weather. If you want to be a bit more insulated, I’d recommend the winterized version.
On either option, thumbholes allow you to drape the sleeves over your knuckles, while the mock neck goes right up to your chin to keep out the breeze. And the relaxed fit makes this style ideal for layering. Once you start sweating, you can unzip for more airflow, while the moisture-wicking fabric will keep you from getting waterlogged.
5Tracksmith chiltern jacket
- Best Breathable running jacket
- Sizes XS—XL
- Materials Nylon, elastane
- Color Two: red, black
- Why we love it
- Wind- and water-repellant
- Breathable
- Structured silhouette
- Take note
- A bit tight in the shoulders
- Not super warm
Tracksmith’s chiltern jacket has been designed for drizzly runs in relatively mild temperatures. The shell features wind- and water-repellent fabric along the front, shoulders, and the tops of your arms. But it has mesh down the back, sides, and under the arms to keep it light and breathable. It’s just enough protection to keep you from getting wet without being so heavy that you overheat.
The fitted cut is on the slim side, and I found the piping across the shoulder blades just a smidge tight, so if you want a looser fit for thicker layers underneath, size up. Also know that, because of the mesh, you’ll cool off pretty quickly once you stop running.
6Rabbit backcountry fleece pullover
- Best Pullover-style running jacket
- Sizes XS—XL
- Materials Polyester, nylon, polyurethane
- Color One: blue
- Why we love it
- Buttery soft
- Stretchy
- Snaps along the mock neck
- Take note
- Doesn’t protect much from wind or rain
- Catches on loose layers underneath, bunching them up as you run
Rabbit makes some of the softest running tops you’ll find on this planet, and this pullover is no exception. When you’re looking more for comfy warmth than wind protection, this buttery soft micro-fleece feels downright heavenly.
I was initially afraid it’d get waterlogged once I got sweaty, but I’ve found the fabric stays light and stretchy even when I’m wet and sticky inside. It is definitely warmer than something like Oiselle’s zip-up jacket. But you can take advantage of snaps along the neck and chest that open up, and also let out the bungee cords on the hem for more airflow when you don’t want to overheat. Just don’t wear it over another loose layer — the fleece will catch and annoyingly bunch it up inside as you run (stick to a tight-fitting shirt that won’t move instead).
7Janji rainrunner pack jacket
- Best Outer shell
- Sizes XXS—XXXL
- Materials Nylon
- Colors Three: black, camo, blue
- Why we love it
- Wind and water repellant
- Versatile
- Roomy fit
- Take note
- Noisy
With a roomy cut, this waterproof shell gives you plenty of space to layer up underneath, making it a versatile pick for a variety of weather scenarios. Rainy 50s? Slip it on over a T-shirt to stay dry without overheating, thanks to venting panels all around your core. Snowy and gusty? Put it on over a thick base layer, and it’ll effectively insulate you from the wind — you can even slip on the fitted, adjustable hood to protect your head from the elements, too.
My only quibble is that the loose fabric around the arms is pretty darn noisy as I’m running. But its three-season versatility makes this jacket an exceptional value compared to something like the waterproof Hoka tecsky, which doesn’t have quite as much room for layers and isn’t as breathable.
8On zero jacket
- Best Packable running jacket
- Sizes XS—XXL
- Materials Polyamide, recycled polyamide, elastane
- Colors Two: gray, lime
- Why we love it
- Uber-lightweight
- Breathable
- Packs into a tiny ball
- Take note
- See-through
- Sticks to skin when your sweat dries
When you’re done wearing this lightweight jacket, it folds into its own integrated pocket, becoming about the size of a small, rolled-up sock — tiny enough to stash in a pocket and keep running. I’ve found that it’s so futuristically light that it feels like I’m wearing (or carrying) next to nothing. Yet the fabric is windproof and water-resistant to keep stormy weather from getting in the way of my run.
While it’s not super warm — it’s specifically made with breathable mesh in the underarms, similar to Tracksmith’s chiltern jacket — it will offer a welcome layer of protection when temperatures are above freezing. Just know that this next-gen material is so thin that it’s actually see-through. I also find that as my sweat dries, it weirdly sticks to my skin. But those are tradeoffs I find to be worth it for something so light and packable.
9Oiselle essential bird full zip
- Best Soft zip-up
- Sizes 2–14
- Materials Recycled polyester, spandex
- Colours Three: black, blue, purple
- Why we love it
- Soft, stretchy material
- Semi-fitted silhouette
- Thumbholes
- Take note
- Not wind or waterproof
If you’re looking more for something soft and stretchy than stiff and waterproof, I recommend this zip-up from Oiselle. Although the style is similar to Lululemon’s popular body-skimming define jacket, Oiselle’s version has a more relaxed fit that’s slim enough to stay out of my way on the run but loose enough to keep me from feeling restricted (or self-conscious).
Put another way, it’s flattering but layers well. Meanwhile, the tall collar kept my neck warm, and the thumbholes kept my hands cozy, so depending on the shirt I zipped it over, it provided enough insulation for temperatures anywhere from the 30s to the 50s.
What is the best women’s running jackets?
Although it’s definitely an investment at $340, Ciele’s VLVinsulator is the best women’s running jacket I’ve found, with an ideal mix of cozy warmth and breathability. The fabric keeps the wind out while still feeling luxuriously soft against my skin — and not making a racket when I pump my arms. However, if budget is top of mind, I’d instead suggest Adidas’ own the run half-zip, which comes in both a light and a winterized version for well under $100 (though it won’t keep you quite as warm). Another top fave is On’s zero jacket, which will protect from rain and wind while being shockingly lightweight — and once you’re ready to slip it off, it can pack into itself, becoming about the size of a rolled-up sock.
How I selected the best women’s running jackets
As a UESCA-certified running coach who lives in Boston, I train outdoors throughout all seasons, which means I regularly rely on running jackets to get in my miles despite the weather. To choose the best women’s running jackets for this list, I looked back on jackets I’ve worn in the past, and researched the latest models available from top running brands. As I tested out different options, I judged them on the following factors:
- Weather resistance: What kinds of temperatures and conditions would this jacket be useful for? Is it versatile enough to transition through multiple seasons, or is it only meant for niche scenarios?
- Comfort: Does the fabric let me move comfortably without distracting from my stride? Does it give a cozy or protected feeling that makes me more likely to venture outside when the weather is bad?
- Noise: Can I hear the fabric swishing when I pump my arms?
- Durability: How does it hold up to sweat and rain? Does it show signs of wear after being washed?
