When the weather outside takes a turn for the worse, the last thing you might want to do is head out for a run. But there’s one smart way to keep yourself from dreading your miles: slipping on one of the best women’s running jackets.

To be honest, the right jacket is one of those pieces of gear that can transform a run from something that could be downright miserable to something you can actually enjoy. Particularly since today’s textile technologies and smart designs have led to better outerwear options than ever before. Gone are the days when you have to overheat in your dad’s windbreaker. Now, there are jackets that are both wind- and waterproof but also have strategic venting so you don’t end up soaking in your own sweat while trying to stay dry from the rain. Or, you can slip on a soft zip-up with cozy, moisture-wicking fleece that protects you from winter chills without feeling stiff or restrictive.

As a running coach, I’ve worn so many different styles over the years — but here you’ll find my definitive guide to the best women’s running jackets for a variety of climates so you can comfortably bang out your miles, no matter what kind of mischief the weather gets up to.

The best women’s running jackets are:

Best women’s running jacket overall — Ciele VLVinsulator: $340, Cieleathletics.com

— Ciele VLVinsulator: $340, Cieleathletics.com Best waterproof women’s running jacket — Hoka tecsky waterproof: $295, Hoka.com

— Hoka tecsky waterproof: $295, Hoka.com Best midweight women’s running jacket — Norrona senja alpha90 hood: $279, Norrona.com

— Norrona senja alpha90 hood: $279, Norrona.com Best budget women’s running jacket — Adidas own the run half-zip: $60, Adidas.com

— Adidas own the run half-zip: $60, Adidas.com Best breathable women’s running jacket — Tracksmith chiltern jacket: $150, Tracksmith.com

How I tested

I took these jackets for a spin over the course of weeks ( Jennifer Heimlich/The Independent )

As a UESCA-certified running coach and fitness writer who lives in New England and trains for marathons all year long, I’ve tried loads of running jackets — and know exactly what to look for in a good option. For this guide, I looked back on my notes about my own favorite jackets over the years and researched the newly released products that runners are loving today.

After narrowing down the top possibilities, I tested a list of jackets firsthand before whittling it down to this shortlist. I took each out on multiple runs, considering how it felt during my warm-up, in the heart of my run, and after I cooled down. For any that claimed to be waterproof, I wore them in the rain to see how they held up and whether I stayed dry (or got super sweaty inside). Then I put them all through at least one laundry cycle, following manufacturer instructions and inspecting for any signs of wear and tear afterwards. Any that made this list are those that kept out the elements, kept me comfortable, and showed that they’d be durable enough to last for, well, the long run.