The best NAD supplements, as recommended by experts
A NAD supplement might just be the closest thing to a capsule that can increase your healthspan
There’s no such thing as a magic longevity pill. But NAD supplements might just be the next closest thing to a capsule you can swallow to increase your healthspan.
Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, otherwise known as NAD (and sometimes referred to by its other formats, NAD+ or NADH), stands for a naturally occurring molecule in our bodies that decreases as we age.
“It's a reasonable hypothesis that the declines in NAD might contribute to disease and dysfunction as we age, and that supplementing NAD would be a way to restore it and improve our health holistically,” says Daniel Craighead, PhD, who has published research on NAD-boosting compounds.
Studies show that giving animals the NAD precursors nicotinamide riboside (NR) or nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) — the building blocks that create NAD — can improve several biomarkers for cardiovascular health, brain function, metabolism, muscle health, skin anti-aging, and more.
The caveat? So far, only a small number of short-term studies on humans have been done, and the results of those are more mixed. But there have been some benefits seen in people with type 2 diabetes or peripheral artery disease, and other positive results, such as an overall reduction in inflammation.
“It's important to have a big picture of health — we stress whole foods, exercise, sleep hygiene, stress reduction, those things first,” says Barry Sandler, DO, an osteopathic physician specializing in anti-aging medicine at Vail Health. “But I think NAD is safe and looks promising for most people.” He and other experts recommend that anyone interested in taking NAD supplements check with their physician first.
NAD is a large molecule, so it can't actually enter cells. Experts are skeptical of NAD IV drips and anything that says it contains actual NAD due to the size of the molecule and the fact that NAD can’t survive outside of certain conditions. The best way to maximise natural NAD production in the body is by boosting precursors.
The tricky part, however, is that supplements containing these precursors aren’t regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), so it can feel a bit like the Wild West trying to figure out your best options. “A study came out where they randomly sampled NMN supplements on the market, and most had much less of the ingredient than advertised,” Dr Craighead says. And since these capsules aren’t cheap, you want to be sure you get what you’re paying for. So we asked experts for their top recommendations. Here, they share what to look for in a good NAD supplement, including options they use themselves or have seen their patients find success with.
1Pure Encapsulations NR longevity
- Main ingredient: Niagen - nicotinamide riboside chloride (NR)
- Dosage: 300mg
- Other active ingredients: Broccoli sprout concentrate, trans-resveratrol
- Capsules per container: 30
- Why we love it
- Trustworthy brand
- Third-party tested
- Used by healthcare providers themselves
- Vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO
- Includes antioxidants
- Odorless and flavorless, according to reviews
- Take note
- Not ideal for those sensitive to resveratrol
As a major fan of NAD supplementation, Amanda Kahn, MD, an internal medicine physician specializing in longevity, says the Pure Encapsulations NG longevity supplements are what she herself reaches for daily.
“They provide a lot of background for why they formulated the way they have and the dose that they picked,” she says. For example, unlike Tru Niagen, which just offers NR, Pure Encapsulations’ formula also includes antioxidants like trans-resveratrol, and explains the science behind why.
What’s more, Dr Kahn says she can clearly feel the effects. “I can tell if I have not been taking my NR longevity — I start to remember that meh feeling where it's like, ‘Oh, yeah, that's what it felt like when I had a tough week and I can't talk to anyone on Saturday morning,’” she says.
2Axia cellennial
- Main ingredient: Nicotinic acid (NA)
- Dosage: 70mg
- Other active ingredients: L-citrulline and alpha ketoglutarate, berberine, acetyl l-carnitine, r-lipoic acid, garlic extract, black pepper extract
- Capsules per container: 60
- Why we love it
- Offers a host of antioxidants
- Third-party tested
- Gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, non-GMO
- Take note
- Features nicotinic acid (NA) rather than NR or NMN
This supplement is more than just an NAD precursor. “It also has antioxidants, with some berberine in it, r-lipolic acid, and garlic extract,” says Ontario-based naturopathic doctor Maille Devlin, ND. That means that rather than only targeting NAD levels, it also has a lipid-lowering impact. “It has things that increase HDL, the healthy cholesterol,” says Dr Devlin.
Rather than NR or NMN, Cellennial uses another NAD booster, nicotinic acid (NA) — a different precursor that’s not quite as popular. But Dr Devlin still thinks this offers a great formulation. “Overall, if someone's looking for a longevity supplement, I would suggest something like this where it's not just targeting one thing,” she says.
3Tru niagen 300mg
- Main ingredients: Niagen – nicotinamide riboside chloride (NR)
- Dosage: 300mg
- Other active ingredients: None
- Capsules per container: 30
- Why we love it
- Science-based brand
- Main ingredient supported by over 40 human clinical peer-reviewed studies
- Subscribing and buying in bulk can bring the cost down to about $32.50
- Full dose in one capsule
- Third-party tested
- Vegetarian, gluten-free, allergy-free, kosher, halal
- Take note
- No other active ingredients included
Tru Niagen is another top recommendation that Dr Kahn trusts, thanks to rigorous clinical research behind its main ingredient, niagen NR. It’s also one of the lowest-cost options around: By subscribing and buying six months’ worth at a time, you can bring the price down to about $39.50 for 30 servings, or just over $1 a day.
The brand also offers a few different variations. Those who want to go all in on NR can opt for a 1000mg dose. And those who have a hard time swallowing pills can get smaller ones with 150 mg of NR (though you need to take two capsules to get a full serving) or a powder you can mix into water. Just know that, unlike Pure Encapsulations, these pills have no other active ingredients like antioxidants, though the powder does come with prebiotic fiber.
4Elysium basis
- Main ingredient: Patent-pending crystalline nicotinamide riboside (NR-E)
- Dosage: 250mg
- Other active ingredients: Pterostilbene
- Capsules per container: 60
- Why we love it
- Research-backed
- Can be bundled with Mosaic for skin health
- Third-party tested
- NSF Certified for Sport
- Buying an annual subscription brings the price down to $40 per bottle
- Vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, and no artificial colors
- Contains pterostilbene, which has been found to counter skin aging
- Small capsules easy to swallow, according to reviews
- Take note
- Uses patent-pending crystalline nicotinamide riboside (NR-E)
Because NAD supplements reduce overall inflammation, some of the effects can be aesthetic. “Patients report that their skin looks brighter,” Dr Kahn says. If skin health is your primary goal, she recommends looking into the research-backed Elysium basis, which is offered as part of a bundle ($199, Elysiumhealth.com) along with the brand’s mosaic supplement for protection against skin aging. Buying the two this way brings the price down to $100 per month for both. Bonus: In addition to NR, basis also includes pterostilbene, the antioxidant in blueberries that’s been found to improve skin elasticity and firmness, and reduce wrinkles.
Just know that the active ingredient here is NR-E, a patent-pending crystalline version of NR, though it’s been shown to be just as safe.
What is the best NAD supplement?
For a tried-and-true, expert-trusted NAD supplement, Pure Encapsulations’ NR longevity is your best buy. However, if budget is top of mind for you, Tru Niagen is another option backed by solid research, and it comes in buying options that bring the price down to just a little over a dollar a day. Axia cellennial also gets high ratings from one doctor we interviewed, thanks to the way it combines an NAD booster with a hefty dose of antioxidants. Whichever option you go with, just make sure to always look for third-party testing and stick with a reputable brand.