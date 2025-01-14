Why Ben Affleck got a visit from FBI agents at LA home amid wildfires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Affleck received a visit from the FBI at his home in Brentwood amid the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

A spokesperson for the FBI issued a statement on Monday (January 13) to share they were examining Affleck’s Los Angeles neighborhood during an investigation related to the ongoing Palisades fires.

“Members of the FBI’s Ground Intercept task force are conducting activity in the area of the Palisades fire relative to unauthorized drone activity,” the spokesperson told E! News. “Agents and our local partners may be visible throughout the area, including at various residences, for this reason.”

This came after TMZ shared photos of the FBI outside of the actor’s house, which is located near the Palisades. Photos showed two sheriff deputies and two agents walking away from Affleck’s house over the weekend.

The Independent has contacted Affleck’s representative for further comment.

The FBI was in Affleck’s neighborhood while investigating a Super Scooper firefighting plane that was damaged when it collided with a drone that someone was flying near the site of the Los Angeles wildfires.

open image in gallery Ben Affleck purchased his home in Brentwood in July ( Getty Images )

According to fire officials, the plane hit a privately owned drone, which caused significant damage to its left wing. The impact forced the plane to land for repairs and caused a 20 to 30-minute delay in its operations.

Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s LA field office, said on Saturday that whoever flew the drone put people’s lives in danger.

“I’d just like to stress, that technique, using that super scooper aircraft, are our most effective technique to fight fires like this, and when this happens, it puts everybody’s lives at risk,” Davis said, according to ABC 7.

Super Scooper planes fly low and pick up water, which is then dumped over wildfires. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has restricted the airspace over the wildfires to prevent danger to the public and the firefighters and law enforcement operating in the area.

open image in gallery Fires burned in Brentwood near Affleck’s $20 million home ( AP )

Affleck – who split from Jennifer Lopez for a second time in 2024 – initially evacuated his home in Brentwood last week, amid the wildfires. According to The Daily Mail, he reportedly acquired his $20.5 million “bachelor pad” in July.

While many A-listers have reported heartbreaking news about their wrecked homes, others such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Affleck were lucky their properties came out unscathed.

Meanwhile, Affleck’s ex-wife Jenner Garner, with whom he shares three children, recently revealed that a friend of her’s passed away during the wildfires.

“I did lose a friend, and for our church, it’s really tender so I don’t feel like we should talk about her yet. I did lose a friend who did not get out in time,” she told MSNBC while volunteering at World Central Kitchen to feed those who had been evacuated due to the fires.

Garner, who also lives in Brentwood with her children Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 12, added: “My heart bleeds for my friends. I mean, I can think of 100 families, and there are 5,000 homes lost. I can – without even [thinking] – I could just write out a list of 100 friends who lost their homes.”

On Monday night (January 13), a new blaze, named the Auto Fire, broke out in Ventura County, California, and has already scorched about 56 acres, prompting a swift response from fire crews.

While it remains at zero percent containment, it has been successfully halted to the river bottom area of Oxnard with no buildings in jeopardy, officials said. Firefighters are bracing for the return of ferocious Santa Ana winds that are expected to fan the flames of massive wildfires raging across Southern California, as the death toll climbs to at least 25 people.