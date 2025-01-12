Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FBI has released photos of a Super Scooper firefighting plane that was damaged when it collided with a drone that someone was flying near the site of the Los Angeles wildfires.

According to fire officials, the plane hit a privately owned drone, which caused significant damage to its left wing. The impact put a 3x6 hold in the wind, which forced the plane to land for repairs and caused a 20-to-30-minute delay in its operations.

Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's LA field office, said on Saturday that whoever flew the drone put people's lives in danger.

"I'd just like to stress, that technique, using that super scooper aircraft, are our most effective technique to fight fires like this, and when this happens, it puts everybody's lives at risk," Davis said, according to ABC 7.

Super Scooper planes fly low and pick up water, which is then dumped over wildfires. The FAA has restricted the airspace over the wildfires to prevent danger to the public and the firefighters and law enforcement operating in the area.

open image in gallery A Canadian Super Scooper airplane assisting with wildfire fighting efforts in Los Angeles was damaged when it struck a privately-owned drone operating in restricted airspace. The airplane had to land for repairs, which hindered firefighting efforts ( FBI )

Even with the restrictions in place, people are still flying drones in the region. Videos captured by drones of destroyed neighborhoods and raging fires have been shared on social media, but could get the pilots jail time.

"Our biggest concern is that there are so many unauthorized drones in the area that they are impacting law enforcement and firefighters' efforts to suppress this fire and actually get it contained," Davis said.

In the meantime, investigators are trying to find the owner of the drone that hit the Canadian aircraft.

"We'll work backwards through investigative means to try and recreate that drone and figure out what company owns that drone and who it was assigned to," Davis said.

open image in gallery A hole in the wing of a Canadian Super Scooper airplane that was made when the aircraft hit a privately-owned drone operating in restricted airspace near the Los Angeles wildfires ( FBI )

On Thursday, LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said anyone caught flying a drone in restricted airspace will face serious consequences.

"If you're thinking that it's fine to send a drone up in the area for your own amusement, or you want to get information that nobody else can get, and you do it in one of these areas that for which drones are not permitted ... you will be arrested, you will be prosecuted and you will be punished to the full extent of the law," he said.

The FAA said even when a temporary flight restriction isn't in place, drone pilots should keep their craft away from wildfires to prevent potentially interfering with firefighting or police operations.

"It's a federal crime to interfere with firefighting aircraft regardless of whether restrictions are established, and violators can face stiff penalties," according to the FAA.