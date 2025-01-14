LA fires live updates: Death toll jumps to 25 as winds return increasing fears of ‘explosive fire growth’
Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage through southern California as Santa Ana winds set to return
Firefighters are bracing for the return of ferocious Santa Ana winds that are expected to fan the flames of massive wildfires raging across Southern California, as the death toll climbs to at least 25 people.
The combined area burnt by the fires around Los Angeles is reportedly about 60 square miles.
The National Weather Service has warned of a “particularly dangerous situation” in the days ahead.
Peak winds will be milder than last week, the agency said Monday, though relatively low humidity and 20 to 40 mph offshore winds will “support rapid fire growth and potential for extreme fire behavior.” Gusts of up to 70 mph are expected in mountainous regions.
Firefighters and engines are pre-positioned around the city, according to Governor Gavin Newsom.
He has also signed executive orders to help Los Angeles rebuild faster, clear debris and prepare for mudslides and flooding.
As of Monday morning, the fires have scorched more than 40,000 acres. Only 14 percent of the more than 23,000-acre Palisades fire has been contained. The Eaton fire has burned more than 14,000 acres in Altadena and Pasadena and is 33 percent contained.
WATCH: L.A. district attorney announces looting, arson charges for crimes during fires
Charities and businesses are rallying to help the people of Los Angeles following the Southern California fires that have so far claimed the lives of at least 25 people.
With more than 180,000 residents forced to evacuate and at least 10,000 structures destroyed, many people have lost everything.
The fires have scorched more than 35,000 acres so far, with little containment. The Palisades fire, one of the most destructive the city has seen, is now at 14 percent containment after burning more than 23,000 acres, while the Altadena and Pasadena-based Eaton fire has burned 14,000 acres.
As thousands are feared to have lost their homes, this is how local organizations and charities are responding — and how you can help too.
Rhian Lubin has the details.
$2 billion Powerball winner loses home in Los Angeles fires
In November 2022, Edwin Castro was the lucky winner of a historic $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot.
Three years later, and his fortunes have reversed.
A $3.8 million home he purchased with some of his winnings in Malibu was among the many structures scorched in the devastating Palisades fire, KTLA reports.
Here’s some of our past reporting on Castro.
Another fire breaks out near Riverside
Los Angeles-area firefighters have another blaze on their hands.
Crews began responding to the one-acre Jurupa Fire around 5pm this afternoon, according to Watch Duty.
The blaze is near the Santa Ana River, KTLA reports.
The station captured overhead video of fire crews battling a small fire on a hillside.
Republican leaders want to condition aid to California. Rank and file isn’t sure
The raging wildfires in Southern California that have ruined countless homes and livelihoods have now given way to the immortal question: How will Congress provide aid to the ailing state?
Under normal circumstances, this would be an easy issue. California is the largest economy in the United States. But California has long been a punching bag for Republicans and President-elect Donald Trump has long clashed with Governor Gavin Newsom. During the weekend, Trump reposted an image of the Hollywood Hills, replacing the Hollywood sign with letters saying “Trump was right” as the area was ablaze.
Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk have particularly swiped at the Los Angeles Fire Department for sending equipment to Ukraine. Ted Cruz, meanwhile, the senator from California’s mortal enemy Texas, faulted Los Angeles for cutting money for its fire department while allocating money for a transgender cafe and a social justice network on his podcast.
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson told CNN’s Manu Raju that state and local leaders “were derelict in their duty,” and that “I think there should be conditions on that aid.”
Eric Garcia reports.
Governor calls for expanded legislative session to address wildfires
California Governor Gavin Newsom is expanding the state’s legislative special session due to the Los Angeles fires.
Here’s what the Democrat had to say of the decision:
Update: Containment inches forward on Palisades and Eaton fires
Firefighters are making slow progress containing the Palisades and Eaton fires.
The former is 14 percent contained and has burned 23,713 acres, while the latter is 33 percent contained with 14,117 acres burned, according to Cal Fire.
Mike Johnson calls for ‘conditions’ on wildfire aid
House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested on Monday that lawmakers might attach “conditions” to wildfire aid for California, where blazes in Los Angeles have killed at least 25 and burned hundreds of homes, one of the worst natural disasters in state history.
“I think we’re going to have a serious conversation about that,” Johnson told reporters. “Obviously there has been water resource mismanagement, forest mismanagement, mistakes, all sorts of problems, and it does come down to leadership. It appears to us that state and local leaders were derelict in their duty in many respects. That’s something that has to be factored in.”
“I think there should probably be conditions on that aid,” he added.
Johnson also said the aid could be tied into negotiations around raising the debt ceiling.
Read more.
Florida rep warns that conditions on wildfire aid for California is a ‘mistake'
Congressman Jared Moskowitz of Florida is urging his colleagues not to attach conditions to wildfire aid for California, as discussion ramps up in the GOP to potentially constrain aid or link it to wider spending negotiations.
“This is a Mistake,” he wrote on X. “If you start this, it will never end. When Dems retake the House, they will condition aid to Florida and Texas. Disaster Aid must stay non partisan. I would fight democrats should they try and do this. The Speaker can find many other ways to hold people accountable.”
