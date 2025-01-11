Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wildfires have ravaged more than 35,000 acres in Los Angeles, killing at least 11 people and leaving countless others injured.

The Pacific Palisades Fire, one of the most destructive the city has seen, is now at six percent containment. The fire has scorched more than 20,000 acres, while the Altadena and Pasadena-based Eaton fire has burned 13,690 acres, according to figures from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Another blaze, the Kenneth fire, broke out north of the Palisades fire on Thursday and has so far burned through 960 acres, threatening homes near Calabasas and Hidden Hills.

More than 10,000 structures, including homes and local landmarks, have been consumed by the blaze, officials have said.

open image in gallery 10 people have been confirmed dead in the fires so far, with the death toll expected to rise ( AP )

While an estimated 180,000 people evacuated the region, some haven’t been as lucky. The Los Angeles medical examiner announced it received notification of 11 fire-related fatalities on Thursday evening with the death toll expected to climb.

The examiner’s office said identification could take several weeks, as investigators are hampered by difficult conditions created by the fires.

The majority of the casualties were found in Altadena and Pasadena, where the Eaton fire has raged, L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone confirmed to the New York Times.

Here’s what we know about the victims.

Rodney Nickerson

open image in gallery Grandfather Rodney Nickerson perished in the Eaton fire, his daughter confirmed ( Kimiko Nickerson )

An 83-year-old grandfather from Altadena is among the victims of the Eaton fire, his family has confirmed.

Rodney Nickerson’s daughter, Kimiko Nickerson, gave a heartbreaking interview outside the little that remains of the family home in Altadena, where she described how her father refused to evacuate on Tuesday night.

“He’s been living here since 1968, this is the house that I came home to as a child. I’ve been here my whole life,” Kimiko Nickerson told CBS news.

open image in gallery Firefighters look over a home after the Eaton Fire burns in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, January. 9, 2025 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“My son tried to get him to leave, and my neighbors and myself, and he said, ‘I’ll be fine and I’ll be here when you guys come back.’

“He said his house would be here. His house was here and he was here too. He was in his bed when I found him.”

Nickerson worked at Lockheed Martin for 45 years as a project engineer.

His great-grandfather, William Nickerson, founded the largest public house development in L.A. — the Nickerson Gardens in Watts.

Victor Shaw

Victor Shaw, 66, was killed in the Eaton fire trying to protect his 55-year-old family home, relatives told KTLA.

Shaw lived with his younger sister Shari Shaw, who tried to push him to evacuate on Tuesday night as the blaze neared.

But he didn’t listen. He told his sister that he wanted to try to fight the fire and defend their home in Altadena.

open image in gallery Victor Shaw was killed in the blaze while trying to save the home that has been in his family for 55 years, those close to him said . ( KTLA )

“When I went back in and yelled out his name, he didn’t reply back, and I had to get out because the embers were so big and flying like a firestorm – I had to save myself,” Shari Shaw told KTLA. “And I looked behind me, and the house was starting to go up in flames, and I had to leave.”

On Wednesday morning, his family found his body near their home; he was holding a hose in his hand, the outlet reported.

A family friend told the outlet: “It looks like he was trying to save the home that his parents had for almost 55 years.”

“I fell to the ground, and I didn’t know – I didn’t want to look at him,” the sister said. “They just told me that he was lying on the ground and that he looked serene, as if he was at peace.”

Anthony and Justin Mitchell

A father and son with severe mobility and health conditions are among the victims of the Eaton fire, their family confirmed.

Grandfather and amputee Anthony Mitchell, 67, and his son Justin, who in his early 20s and bedbound suffering from cerebral palsy, were unable to evacuate on Wednesday, according to his daughter.

Hajime White, Mitchell’s daughter who lives in Arkansas, last spoke to her father on Wednesday morning, TheWashington Post reports.

open image in gallery Smokes and flames overwhelms a commercial area during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area ( AFP via Getty Images )

“He said, ‘Baby, I’m just letting you know the fire’s broke out, and we’re going to have to evacuate,’” White recalled. “Then he said, ‘I’ve gotta go — the fire’s in the yard.’”

After their phone call, White got the news a few hours later that they didn’t survive the blaze. “It’s like a ton of bricks just fell on me,” she told the paper.

White said that Mitchell’s other son Jordan, also in his 20s, normally lived at the Altadena home but was in the hospital with an infection.

Erliene Kelly

open image in gallery Grandmother Erliene Kelley died in the blaze after she didn’t evacuate her home, her family said ( Briana Navarro/GoFundMe )

Grandmother Erliene Kelly lost her life in the Eaton fire, her granddaughter Briana Navarro confirmed.

Kelly lived in her Altadena home for more than 40 years with other members of the family, who decided to evacuate on Tuesday night.

“However my grandmother decided she wanted to stay,” Navarro said, writing on a GoFundMe page.

“After we left, I asked my dad to go to the house to check on her.. and again, she said she was going to stay at home. She said, ‘It’s in God’s hands.’”

Tragically, when Navarro’s father went to check on the house on Wednesday morning, it was completely destroyed.

Navarro said the family lost everything in the blaze and set up the fundraising page to help them rebuild.

open image in gallery A firefighter battles the Eaton Fire on Wednesday in Altadena, California. ( AP )

An unidentified victim in Malibu

On Thursday, Malibu officials said a person had died in the Palisades fire.

The remains were reportedly found in a Malibu home Wednesday night, after a missing persons report led authorities to conduct a welfare check.

“Although the individual has not yet been identified, this tragic news weighs heavily on our hearts,” Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart said in a statement. “On behalf of the City of Malibu, I want to express my deepest condolences to the loved ones of this person. Our community grieves with you in this moment of unimaginable loss.”

By the end of Thursday, another casualty, also from the Palisades fire, had been announced.