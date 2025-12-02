Amy Schumer says she lost 50 pounds to ‘survive’ a disease, ‘not to look hot’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amy Schumer is opening up about her health and explaining the real reason behind her 50-pound weight loss.

The 44-year-old comedian — who has spoken out about using injectable medications for weight loss — shared a reel Monday on Instagram to address online assumptions about her appearance. In the clip, filmed by her and her husband Chris Fischer’s six-year-old son, Gene, Schumer was lounging on her bed, while her child gave a tour of their house.

“I never wear jewelry. I didn’t get Botox or filler. I didn’t lose 30 pounds, I lost 50,” she wrote in the text over the video. “Not to look hot, which does feel fun and temporary. I did it to survive.”

“I have a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you,” Schumer continued, seemingly referring to her Cushing syndrome diagnosis. “But the internet caught it, and that disease has cleared.”

Cushing syndrome occurs “when the body has too much of the hormone cortisol for a long time,” according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms include weight gain in the center of the body, like the abdomen or chest, with thin arms and legs, and weight gain in the face.

Amy Schumer says she lost weight because of a disease she had that could ‘kill’ her ( Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva )

Schumer continued her Instagram video with a message to critics, writing: “Sorry for whatever feeling it’s giving you that I lost that weight. I’ve had plastic surgery over the years and use Mounjaro.”

The Trainwreck star acknowledged that she’s now “pain-free” and “can [play] tag with her son.”

She also noted that she’s happy to share more if anyone has questions about how she’s “looking or feeling,” while she’s in the process of perimenopause, which is the natural transition period before menopause.

Schumer concluded her caption by referencing the speculation that she and Fischer have split.

“Whatever ends up happening with Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism,” she wrote, referring to her husband’s autism diagnosis.

“Fingers crossed we can make it through. He’s the best.”

Throughout this past year, the I Feel Pretty star has been open about using Mounjaro for weight loss and the positive experience she had with it. In a video posted on Instagram in March, she said she was prescribed the medication, as well as estrogen and progesterone to help with her perimenopause symptoms, via the virtual health clinic Midi Health, which is specifically aimed at women in midlife.

“It’s not covered by insurance unless you have diabetes or severe obesity, which most of the internet thinks I have, but I’m having a really good experience with it, and I wanted to keep it real with you about that,” she said.

In January, she also appeared on The Howard Stern Show and revealed that she tried using Ozempic three years ago and lost 30 pounds while on it. However, she ended up “bedridden” because of the medication, since she carries a gene that makes her prone to nausea, a common side effect of Wegovy and other drugs used for weight loss.

“I was like, vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they’re all good. God bless them,” she explained. “I couldn’t lift my head off the pillow, so what’s the point?”