Amy Schumer shares candid health update while making subtle Meghan Markle quip

Comedian and actor Amy Schumer has shared an update with fans about her ongoing experiences with weight-loss medication, in a video in which she also appeared to crack a joke about Meghan Markle

The Trainwreck star, 43, has been open about taking Wegovy, the brand name used for Semaglutide that has also been marketed under the name Ozempic, touted by many as a “miracle” weight-loss drug.

In January, she appeared on The Howard Stern Show where she explained that she tried using the drug three years ago, but ended up “bedridden” as she carries a gene that makes her prone to nausea. Nausea is a common side effect with Wegovy and other drugs used for weight loss.

On Saturday (22 March), Schumer posted a video to Instagram where she spoke about her experiences and revealed that she has since had a much more positive experience with Mounjaro (Tirzepatide), dubbed as the “King Kong” of weight-loss jabs.

She said she was prescribed the medication – as well as estrogen and progesterone to help with her perimenopause symptoms – via the virtual health clinic Midi Health, which is specifically aimed at women in midlife.

“It’s not covered by insurance unless you have diabetes or severe obesity, which most of the internet thinks I have, but I’m having a really good experience with it, and I wanted to keep it real with you about that,” she said.

Schumer said she had such a positive experience with Midi Health that she ended up investing in the company.

“That’s all I have to say, and I’m not gonna talk any s***, I’m not gonna stir the pot… but why don’t we have to call Kate Middleton, Kate of Wales?” she concluded.

The quip was seemingly a dig at Meghan Markle, who raised eyebrows in an episode of her divisive new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, after chiding comedian Mindy Kaling for calling her “Meghan Markle”.

“I’m surprised you keep saying, Meghan Markle, you know, I’m Sussex now,” she told the comedian.

“You have kids, and you go, ‘now I share my name with my children’… I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go ‘this is our family name, our little family name’.”

Kaling later defended Meghan against the backlash over her show, which was branded “tone-deaf” by some critics.

‘With love, Meghan’ was released as part of a bumper $100m Netflix deal ( Netflix )

Describing her involvement in the project, Kaling called it “probably one of the most glamorous moments of my life” while insisting that Meghan’s recipes were “really accessible”.

“With Love feels like a millennial blog come to life; it’s the TV version of The Tig, the website that Meghan launched and ran in her pre-royal, jobbing actor days, filmed with all the soft-filtered gloss of a Center Parcs advert,” The Independent’s critic Katie Rosseinsky wrote in her one-star review.

“The heady blend of aesthetic curation, inspiring truisms and those inescapable edible flowers might well leave you feeling a bit queasy – or simply worn out at the prospect of having to adequately perform gratitude for all the thoughtful touches involved in Meghan’s “guest experience” (“You filled this cellophane bag with peanut butter pretzels for me? How lovely!”).

“After a few episodes, I need a lie down. Please don’t feel the need to pop a care package by the bed.”