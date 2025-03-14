Katherine Ryan turns on Meghan Markle in wake of derided Netflix series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katherine Ryan has shared her scathing review of Meghan Markle’s lifestyle Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Markle’s foray into light entertainment, which sees her flower arranging and making cocktails among other domestic duties, has been panned by critics, with viewers echoing their dissatisfaction.

Ryan, 41, who has previously been a vocal supporter of the former Suits actress, became the latest fan to take umbrage with the show when she shared her honest verdict on Tuesday (March 11).

Speaking on her podcast Telling Everybody Everything, Ryan said: “I liked Meghan Markle. I was rooting for Meghan Markle... though she is very Hollywood - even for me - and I don't like that in people.”

She added: “I see now, and maybe it's just the projects she's choosing, it does feel like she has lied about whether she knew who Prince Harry was, and these details about her childhood change and don't add up.”

The comedian continued: “She said on her new Netflix show that they ate TV dinners growing up. But then in an old interview, she was like, ‘we would eat farm fresh’. Her whole act just seems very manicured and very forced.”

Ryan explained: “I've known a lot of Hollywood people - they're not bad people. I don't think she's a bad person, but I think she likes cosying up to celebrities and she wants the hundred million dollar deal and she likes the fact that she's married to a prince.

open image in gallery Katherine Ryan has shared her scathing review of Meghan Markle’s Netflix show ( Getty/Netflix )

“Of course. But I would rather someone lean into that and be like, oh my God, I used to be on Suits and now I'm married to a prince. I would rather [see] that than this act of ‘Oh, I'm just so humble.’”.

Ryan admitted she found the “flower sprinkles” segment of With Love, Meghan especially irritating. “I have seen it from chefs,” she said. “They like to put wild flowers on a meal. And I'm not about it. I also don't think it constitutes an entire cooking show.”

The comedian added: “People are hate-watching it though. Who knows what Netflix are doing? They are smart. Whether they love something or hate something, whatever keeps them watching more episodes.

“If this was Netflix's intention, to be like, let's throw Meghan under the bus where even people who really liked her are turning... not against her, but... she just doesn't seem to be the kind of girl I would want to be friends with. It's too manicured, it's too beige.”

open image in gallery Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the trailer for Netflix’s ‘With Love, Meghan’ ( Netflix )

In the show, Markle corrected The Office star Mindy Kahling for using her maiden name, revealing she now goes by Sussex as her surname to feel part of the same family as her children Archie and Lillibet.

Ryan said of the decision: “I think less of women who change their name anyway, to match their husband's name, unless you have had a chat about it and unless you have approached that decision with equality.

“Let's be honest about why you're choosing Sussex. It's a way to hang on to the Duchess of Sussex.”

The Independent has contacted Markle’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery Markle in the trailer for Netflix’s ‘With Love, Meghan’ ( Netflix )

In the show, The Duchess of Sussex explained the decision to Kaling, saying: “It's so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know, I'm Sussex now. You have kids and you go ‘No, I share my name with my children.’”

She continued: “I didn't know how meaningful it would be to me but it just means so much to go ‘This is OUR family name. Our little family name.’”

Meghan and Harry were bestowed the Sussex title by the late Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day in 2018.

Although the couple were told they could no longer use their HRH titles after they stepped down from being working royals, they have still opted to use Sussex as their surname.