Amy Schumer undergoes back surgery following surfing accident

Amy Schumer has disclosed that she recently underwent back surgery following a surfing accident and is temporarily using a walker.

The 44-year-old actor and comedian gave fans a health update courtesy of a series of humorous Instagram posts, making light of her situation.

"Since my surfing injury back in the day, my L5 has been killing me,” explained the Trainwreck star. “Today I got a laminectomy! It's a short recovery and when I'm feeling better I will buy a bra!”

In an Instagram story, Schumer posted a selfie of herself from a hospital bed. In the caption, she joked, “Overhead post-back surgery: ‘pickle ball keeps this place in business.’”

The L5 is the fifth and last vertebra. Meanwhile, a laminectomy is a surgical procedure where part of the vertebra is removed to relieve pressure on the spinal cord or nerves.

Schumer’s posts have since been flooded with fans and friends wishing her a speedy recovery. The model Helena Christensen told her to “heal well and fast”.

Journalist and TV presenter Allison Hagendorf wrote: “Ugh I didn’t know you suffer from this too. I’m with you! I’m truly hoping this brings you some relief and until then you look adorable as always!”

Civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen added: “Get well soon.”

The comedian has been candid about her health struggles in recent years, having undergone a hysterectomy and an appendectomy to treat endometriosis in September 2021.

In a post-surgery Instagram video at the time, Schumer shared that her doctor had found “30 spots of endometriosis that he removed”.

She continued: “He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains. But, other than that, I already feel that my energy is [returning].”

This is not the first time that the comedian has opened up about her endometriosis diagnosis, as Schumer, who welcomed her first child with Fischer in May 2019, during which she suffered from the pregnancy condition hyperemesis gravidarum, revealed that she had “really bad endometriosis and adenomyosis” during an appearance on the What to Expect podcast in August 2020.

Schumer has been open with fans about her health issues ( Getty Images for Good+Foundation )

Earlier this year, Schumer also revealed that she had been diagnosed with Cushing’s syndrome.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Kinda Pregnant actor explained how steroid injections she received for scarring led to the condition, but she remained unaware until online commenters pointed out changes in her face.

Schumer recounted how she initially dismissed comments about her “moon face” appearing in press photos last year. However, when medical professionals began echoing these concerns online, she took notice.