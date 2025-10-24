Amy Schumer flaunts latest weight-loss transformation milestone amid Mounjaro journey
The actor previously shared her experience with taking weight loss drugs, like Mounjaro and Ozempic
Amy Schumer is flaunting her new look after a major weight loss.
The 44-year-old comedian has been open about her use of injectable medications for weight loss, including Mounjaro (Tirzepatide), dubbed as the “King Kong” of weight-loss jabs. She tried Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes medication also used for weight loss, but switched due to the side effects. However, she said in January that she still lost 30 pounds while on Ozempic.
Now, Schumer is showing off her new physique, sharing a mirror selfie Thursday, captured from a bathroom, on her Instagram Story. In the photo, she was wearing a pink sports bra and blue sweatpants, with her thumb in the waistband of her bottoms, revealing her toned stomach.
“No filter, no filler, no clean mirror,” she wrote, poking fun at the water spots on her mirror.
Earlier this month, the Trainwreck star showed off her weight loss in an Instagram photo, where she posed in a black short-sleeved mini-dress with gold buttons and matching heels. The picture also featured two of her friends, Jillian Bell and Alex Saks, captured during a night out in Las Vegas.
In the comments, many people gushed about Schumer’s appearance, including her legs, prompting her to comment later: “Loving the love. My legs thank you!”
She’s continued to be open about her experience with weight loss medications. In January, she appeared on The Howard Stern Show where she explained that she tried using Ozempic three years ago, but ended up “bedridden,” since she carries a gene that makes her prone to nausea. Nausea is a common side effect of Wegovy and other drugs used for weight loss.
“I was like, vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it and they’re all good. God bless them,” she explained. “I couldn’t lift my head off the pillow, so what’s the point?”
However, two months later, she posted a video to Instagram where she revealed that she had a much more positive experience with Mounjaro.
She said she was prescribed the medication, as well as estrogen and progesterone to help with her perimenopause symptoms, via the virtual health clinic Midi Health, which is specifically aimed at women in midlife.
“It’s not covered by insurance unless you have diabetes or severe obesity, which most of the internet thinks I have, but I’m having a really good experience with it, and I wanted to keep it real with you about that,” she said.
Schumer said she had such a positive experience with Midi Health that she ended up investing in the company.
“That’s all I have to say, and I’m not gonna talk any s***, I’m not gonna stir the pot… but why don’t we have to call Kate Middleton, Kate of Wales?” she concluded.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments