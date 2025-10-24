Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amy Schumer is flaunting her new look after a major weight loss.

The 44-year-old comedian has been open about her use of injectable medications for weight loss, including Mounjaro (Tirzepatide), dubbed as the “King Kong” of weight-loss jabs. She tried Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes medication also used for weight loss, but switched due to the side effects. However, she said in January that she still lost 30 pounds while on Ozempic.

Now, Schumer is showing off her new physique, sharing a mirror selfie Thursday, captured from a bathroom, on her Instagram Story. In the photo, she was wearing a pink sports bra and blue sweatpants, with her thumb in the waistband of her bottoms, revealing her toned stomach.

“No filter, no filler, no clean mirror,” she wrote, poking fun at the water spots on her mirror.

Earlier this month, the Trainwreck star showed off her weight loss in an Instagram photo, where she posed in a black short-sleeved mini-dress with gold buttons and matching heels. The picture also featured two of her friends, Jillian Bell and Alex Saks, captured during a night out in Las Vegas.

open image in gallery Amy Schumer shares new mirror selfie in sports bra and sweatpants after weight loss ( Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva )

In the comments, many people gushed about Schumer’s appearance, including her legs, prompting her to comment later: “Loving the love. My legs thank you!”

She’s continued to be open about her experience with weight loss medications. In January, she appeared on The Howard Stern Show where she explained that she tried using Ozempic three years ago, but ended up “bedridden,” since she carries a gene that makes her prone to nausea. Nausea is a common side effect of Wegovy and other drugs used for weight loss.

“I was like, vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it and they’re all good. God bless them,” she explained. “I couldn’t lift my head off the pillow, so what’s the point?”

However, two months later, she posted a video to Instagram where she revealed that she had a much more positive experience with Mounjaro.

She said she was prescribed the medication, as well as estrogen and progesterone to help with her perimenopause symptoms, via the virtual health clinic Midi Health, which is specifically aimed at women in midlife.

“It’s not covered by insurance unless you have diabetes or severe obesity, which most of the internet thinks I have, but I’m having a really good experience with it, and I wanted to keep it real with you about that,” she said.

open image in gallery Amy Schumer shows off toned stomach amid weight loss journey ( amyschumer / Instagram )

Schumer said she had such a positive experience with Midi Health that she ended up investing in the company.

“That’s all I have to say, and I’m not gonna talk any s***, I’m not gonna stir the pot… but why don’t we have to call Kate Middleton, Kate of Wales?” she concluded.