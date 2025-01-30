Amy Schumer recalls awkward Bradley Cooper comment that bruised her ego

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amy Schumer has recalled a recent encounter with Bradley Cooper that left her feeling worse for wear.

During a Tuesday (January 28) appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new movie Kind of Pregnant, Schumer, 43, was asked to recount her hilarious run-in with the Maestro star.

The Trainwreck actor happily obliged, setting the scene. “So I saw him, and you know [ask], ‘How are you?’ and he said, ‘You know, I turn 50 this year,’ and he goes, ‘You 50?’’ Schumer shared.

Looking out into the audience with a concerned expression, she continued: “You know, I tried to recover. Because whatever I’m 43, but like I will be 50, but I’m not 50 yet.”

She quipped: “Yeah, no I’m not, Bradley. But thank you for thinking of me. But look, we all want to be hot!

“This is how bad people want to be hot. People literally run,” Schumer said flabbergasted, putting her hand to her heart.

Amy Schumer recounts hilarious run-in with Bradley Cooper ( Getty Images )

Getting up out of her chair to mimic runners, she shouted: “Somebody have sex with me!”

“It’s disgusting!” she joked. “They’re riding a bike to nowhere to the Wicked soundtrack? It’s pathetic.”

Schumer, who last February was diagnosed with Cushing Syndrome, currently leads Netflix’s new rom-com Kinda Pregnant, coming out on February 5.

In the film, the actor stars as Lainey, a woman who has dreams of settling down soon with a family. However, when she finds out her best friend is pregnant, she becomes jealous and begins to wear a fake pregnancy belly.

Kinda Pregnant also stars Will Forte, Ginny and Georgia’s Brianne Howey and Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon).

During a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Schumer opened up about how abuse from internet trolls about her appearance led to her Cushing Syndrome diagnosis.

“Doctors were chiming in, in the comments and they were, like, ‘No, no … something’s really up. Your face looks so crazy,” Schumer said.

Cushing’s Syndrome is a curable disorder that occurs when the body produces too much of the hormone cortisol. “This can result from the body making too much cortisol, or from taking medicines called glucocorticoids, which affect the body the same way as cortisol,” according to Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms can include weight gain in the backside and face, stretch marks (specifically on the stomach, hips, breasts, arms, and thighs), easily bruised skin, acne, slow skin healing, and a “fatty lump between the shoulders,” Mayo Clinic adds.