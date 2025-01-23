What is Cushing’s syndrome? The hormone disorder Amy Schumer was diagnosed with

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amy Schumer has revealed that abuse from internet trolls about her appearance caused her to be diagnosed with a condition called Cushing syndrome.

In the “News Not Noise” letter published on 23 February, Jessica Yellin revealed that the famed comedian had “exogenous Cushing syndrome, brought on by getting steroid injections in high doses”.

The 43-year-old actor recently spoke to Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast about her disorder.

“Doctors were chiming in, in the comments and they were, like, ‘No, no … something’s really up. Your face looks so crazy,” revealed Schumer.

Cushing’s Syndrome is when the body produces too much of the hormone cortisol. “This can result from the body making too much cortisol, or from taking medicines called glucocorticoids, which affect the body the same way as cortisol,” according to Mayo Clinic.

There are two types of the disorder: exogenous and endogenous. Exogenous Cushing’s syndrome occurs from factors outside the body, while endogenous Cushing’s syndrome occurs from factors inside the body. Per an Endocrine Society report, symptoms stemming from the disorder are the same regardless of the type. However, endogenous is rarer and can be potentially caused by a tumour that’s producing too much cortisol.

Symptoms can include weight gain in the backside and face, stretch marks (specifically on the stomach, hips, breasts, arms, and thighs), easily bruised skin, acne, slow skin healing, and a “fatty lump between the shoulders,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Hirsutism, the growth of thick and dark hair, is a common symptom seen in women who are experiencing Cushing’s syndrome. Additionally, women with the disorder can either stop getting their period or their period could become less frequent.

Men with Cushing’s syndrome may experience a lower sex drive, issues performing sexual activity, and reduced fertility.

Other common symptoms for both men and women are increased tiredness, muscle weakness, headaches, infections, bone loss, high blood pressure, and skin darkening.

Speaking to Yellin, Schumer detailed how she was feeling physically. First, she noted how her diagnosis came about.

“While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up,” the 42-year-old actress said.

“So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy was the greatest news imaginable. It has been a crazy couple weeks for me and my family,” she continued.

Overall, Schumer said she felt “reborn” after learning the diagnosis, and that it is curable.

Cushing’s syndrome is completely treatable and can be cured. Medicines include “ketoconazole, osilodrostat (Isturisa), mitotane (Lysodren), levoketoconazole (Recorlev), and metyrapone (Metopirone),” per the Mayo Clinic.