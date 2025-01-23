Amy Schumer says online ‘moon face’ comments led her to Cushing syndrome diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amy Schumer has said that abuse from internet trolls about her appearance caused her to be diagnosed with a condition called Cushing syndrome.

The 43-year-old actor, who previously opened up about the “puffiness” of her face during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, recently spoke to Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast about her disorder.

Schumer explained that she was targeted by online trolls, calling her “moon face” and while attempting to ignore them, she started to notice that actual experts were beginning to make similar comments about her.

“Doctors were chiming in, in the comments and they were, like, ‘No, no … something’s really up. Your face looks so crazy,” revealed Schumer.

After consulting doctors, Schumer was told that she might have Cushing syndrome, which is a condition when the body produces too much of the hormone cortisol. “This can result from the body making too much cortisol, or from taking medicines called glucocorticoids, which affect the body the same way as cortisol,” according to Mayo Clinic.

Initially, Schumer said that she dismissed the diagnosis until she realised “Wait, I have been getting steroid injections for my scars.” The Trainwreck star gave birth to her first child in 2019 via cesarean section and also had liposuction in 2022.

“So I got these was getting these steroid injections and so it gave me this thing called Cushing syndrome – which I wouldn’t have known if the internet hadn’t come for me so hard,” Schumer added.

open image in gallery Amy Schumer ( Getty Images )

Schumer, who stars in the new Netflix comedy Kinda Pregnant, explained that she managed to “get rid” of Cushing saying, “it just has to work itself out”.

Before filming the new movie, she admitted: “I was feeling really down on myself before I started filming this movie… I was, like, really having trouble figuring out how I was going to star in a movie while I had this going on.”

She then said her friend and director, Lorraine Caffery, told her: “‘You know, I think you look f***ing great.’ I just needed one person to just amp me up.”

open image in gallery Amy Schumer ( Getty Images for Writers Guild o )

Schumer has previously spoken out about her weight-loss struggles, having stopped taking Ozempic and urged other celebrities to be honest.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the star admitted that she was “immediately invested” before trying the drug and she ultimately decided that Ozempic wasn’t “livable” for her.

However, Schumer did take a moment to call out celebrities who have been “lying” about taking the once-weekly antidiabetic injection for weight loss. “Everyone’s like: ‘Smaller portions,’” she joked. “Shut the f*** up. You’re on Ozempic, or one of those things.”