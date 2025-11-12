Amy Schumer addresses deleting all of her pre-weight-loss photos from Instagram

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amy Schumer has deleted all her previous posts on Instagram and added a new one showing off her slimmed-down physique.

The 44-year-old comedian has been open about her use of injectable medications for weight loss, including Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) and Ozempic. She’s also shared the results of her physical transformation, revealing her new figure in various Instagram photos this year.

On Tuesday, Schumer shared a new snap of herself in a red wool minidress, featuring a heart in the center, by Valentina on Instagram. She paired the look with black Chanel heels and wore her sleek blonde hair in a side part.

“I actually left my house tonight. Who’s proud?” the Trainwreck star quipped in the caption. “I’m feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!”

Hours before sharing this post, Schumer posted a screenshot of her very first post to her Instagram Stories.

Amy Schumer says she’s deleting her old Instagram posts ‘for no reason’ ( amyschumer / Instagram )

“My first ever insta post. I’m gonna erase them all cause why not?” she wrote.

Last month, Schumer shared a photo of herself wearing a pink sports bra and blue sweatpants, with her thumb in the waistband of her bottoms, revealing her toned stomach.

“No filter, no filler, no clean mirror,” she wrote in her Instagram Story, poking fun at the water spots on her mirror.

That same month, she posted another photo from a night out in Las Vegas, posing in a black mini dress with gold buttons and matching heels alongside friends Jillian Bell and Alex Saks.

That same month, she posted another photo from a night out in Las Vegas, posing in a black mini dress with gold buttons and matching heels alongside friends Jillian Bell and Alex Saks.

In the comments, fans gushed about Schumer’s appearance, prompting her to comment later: “Loving the love. My legs thank you!”

She’s also spoken candidly about her use of weight loss medication. In January, she appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where she explained that she tried using Ozempic three years ago, but ended up “bedridden,” since she carries a gene that makes her prone to nausea. Nausea is a common side effect of drugs used for weight loss.

“I was like, vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it and they’re all good. God bless them,” she explained, noting that she still lost 30 pounds when using the medication. “I couldn’t lift my head off the pillow, so what’s the point?”

However, two months later, she posted a video to Instagram where she revealed that she had a much more positive experience with Mounjaro.

She said she was prescribed the medication, as well as estrogen and progesterone to help with her perimenopause symptoms, via the virtual health clinic Midi Health, which is specifically aimed at women in midlife.