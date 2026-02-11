Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin gives birth to first child

The baby boy is named after Griffin’s husband

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin has given birth to her first child with her husband, Justin Griffin.

The co-hosts of the ABC daytime talk show announced on air Tuesday that Griffin, 36, had gone into labor.

The next day, the show announced that the former political adviser gave birth to baby Justin Patrick Griffin Jr., who is named after his father.

“He’s the most beautiful little boy I’ve ever seen,” Griffin said in a statement. He weighed seven pounds and measured 19 and a half inches when he was born Tuesday.

The show said in a statement, “Both mom and baby are doing well, and we can’t wait to meet this little boy!”

Justin Griffin and Alyssa Farah Griffin are now parents to a baby boy
Justin Griffin and Alyssa Farah Griffin are now parents to a baby boy (Getty Images for Webby Awards)

More to follow...

