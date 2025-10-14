Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump took aim Tuesday at his ex-aide and current co-host on The View, Alyssa Farah Griffin, despite his claims that she sent him two “glowing” letters after she stopped working for him.

Speaking to reporters, Trump was asked about Farah Griffin’s December 2024 vow to wear a MAGA hat on The View if and when the Israeli hostages were released. That, of course, happened this week, though Farah Griffin has yet to don her accessory on-air.

Trump immediately wanted to know if she had, in fact, gone through with her promise before asking the reporter, “Who is it? Which one?”

He then recalled Farah Griffin working for him during his first term, during which she held several posts for the president, vice president, secretary of defense. She served as White House communications director and assistant to Trump from March through December 2020 before submitting her resignation, in which she called her time in the administration “the honor of a lifetime.”

“She gave me the most beautiful letter you’ve ever seen. I was a great president, what a great job,” Trump said before slamming Farah Griffin, who he “never thought was very outstanding. I figured she would not make it. And she didn’t have a big role here, either.”

open image in gallery Trump railed against ‘The View’ co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin ( AP )

Trump went on to claim that months after Farah Griffin departed the White House, she sent him another letter described as “glowing” and “beautiful.”

“And then, she got hired by The View, and they gave her a couple of bucks, and she changed her view very quickly,” Trump continued, seemingly alluding to Farah Griffin’s politics.

“I never thought she’d make it,” he said again. “Never thought she had what it took.”

Trump then took aim at ABC’s long-running daytime talk show, saying, “It shows what a fraud The View is because this woman gave me letters and statements. She said I was the greatest president in her lifetime.”

“So I think she’s a total — I think she’s a joke.”

open image in gallery Alyssa Farah Griffin worked in the Trump administration during his first term ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted a representative for The View for comment.

Farah Griffin joined The View as a co-host in 2022. She has been critical of her former boss on the show, but by the same token often acknowledges the need for the show to host more Republicans.

She did just that during Tuesday’s episode, which hosted actor and author Cheryl Hines, who struggled to answer questions about her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s politics.

Farah Griffin, who recently announced she’s expecting her first child, brought up Health Secretary Kennedy’s unsubstantiated claims linking Tylenol to autism, and his warning to pregnant moms not to take the pain reliever.

“I know you’re not a medical professional,” Farah Griffin quipped, asking Hines what she would say “to women who now feel anxious and nervous because their doctor’s telling them one thing but the top public health professional is telling them something very different.”

Hines stuttered and hesitated before finally blurting out, “Consult your doctor before taking it.”