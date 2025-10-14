Trump set to welcome Argentine president Javier Milei to White House after $20B bailout: Live updates
Trump is also set to posthumously award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom
President Donald Trump is set to meet with Argentine president Javier Milei at the White House today, after his administration announced a $20 billion bailout for the country.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Thursday that the U.S. “directly purchased Argentine pesos” and finalized a $20 billion currency swap with the nation. Bessent added that his agency is “prepared, immediately, to take whatever exceptional measures are warranted.” Trump is set to meet with Milei around 1 p.m.
Trump is also set to posthumously award conservative activist Charlie Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the nation’s highest civilian honor. Kirk was killed on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University on the first stop of his American Comeback Tour. His wife, Erika Kirk, is expected to accept the award on his behalf.
The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, which would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday.
“It's the greatest honor, and Erika, his beautiful wife, is going to be here, and a lot of people are gonna be here,” Trump said last week.
President Trump to meet with Argentine president Javier Milei
President Donald Trump will meet with Argentina’s President Javier Milei today.
This comes after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a $20 billion currency swap with Argentina on Thursday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments