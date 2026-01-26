Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The View co-host Ana Navarro has accused the Trump administration of gaslighting the American people over the circumstances of Minneapolis ICU nurse Alex Pretti’s death at the hands of ICE agents.

During Monday’s segment of the ABC talk show, Navarro, 54, addressed Saturday’s fatal shooting of Pretti, which came weeks after the similar killing of fellow Minnesotan Renee Good.

“ICE agents are told they have immunity [after killing Good], and they go out and do it again. They are emboldening and empowering the lawlessness and the abuses of power that are going on by some of these federal agents,” she argued.

“This government does something that I’m not used to saying about a U.S. government. It lies to the citizens. It lies to the people. And so for them a camera is just as dangerous as a gun because they don’t want people to see the truth,” Navarro added. “They don’t want people to see the cruelty that they are inflicting on women, on children, citizens, residents [and] people with pending asylum.

“They want you to believe that they are taking murderers and rapists and serious criminals off the streets,” she continued. “If that, in fact, was true, they would be showing us evidence, and we would all be clapping. But that is not what they are doing. What they are doing is lying to the American people, and they are lying about Alex Pretti.”

More to come