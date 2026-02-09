Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance was filled with well-known faces, from Ricky Martin to Jessica Alba. However, many viewers were shocked to see media personality Alix Earle dancing in the background.

Sunday night saw the Puerto Rican superstar, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, deliver a show-stopping medley of his songs set amid a high-grass set evoking that of his Puerto Rico residency, featuring a barber shop, liquor store, and the iconic “casita” — the small house where his celebrity guests congregate.

While some of the Grammy winners’ halftime guests, like Cardi B, were expected because of their connection to Bad Bunny, whether they had previously collaborated on songs together or were known friends. The Hot Mess podcast host sparked confusion from viewers on social media, who didn’t understand why she was included in the star-studded entourage.

One person wrote on X: “Alix Earle being a guest in Bad Bunnys half time is so odd.”

“Alix Earle accidentally walked on the Bad Bunny set and they didn’t feel like kicking her out,” a second said.

Another person agreed on the platform, writing, “Bad Bunny was celebrating Latin culture with all these celebs like Pedro and Cardi B and then he was like f*** it let me throw Alix Earle in there.”

open image in gallery Social media viewers were quick to question influencer Alix Earle’s connection to Bad Bunny, given her cameo in his halftime performance ( Getty Images )

The influencer’s appearance comes amid her increased time in the public eye.

Last year, Earle competed on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, where she finished in second place.

A few months following the finale of the show, it was announced that the influencer was getting her own reality show on Netflix. Some social media users assumed that this was why Earle was in the halftime show, to drum up exposure before the show comes out.

“For everyone asking why Alix Earle was in La casita, David Grutman was there and probably brought her along (he owns a restaurant with Bad Bunny and is now working with Alix on something),” one person on X suggested.

open image in gallery Earle previously competed on ‘Dancing with the Stars, ’ where she took home second place ( Reuters )

The series, which does not yet have a confirmed title, will focus on the 25-year-old and her family and friends.

In a statement via Netflix, Earle said: “I share a lot of my life on social media, and people think they know everything there is to know about me and my family, but honestly, there’s still so much more.”

She added: “We are so happy to partner with Netflix on this show about our fun, loving, sometimes chaotic modern family, and how we always show up for each other through it all.”

Earle, who first found fame through social media while still a college student at the University of Miami, has now amassed over 13 million combined TikTok and Instagram followers. She first started posting “Get Ready With Me" videos on TikTok in February 2020, and was being paid for sponsored posts by the summer of 2022. The following year, she launched a podcast, Hot Mess with Alix Earle.

According to Netflix, who describe Earle as “Gen Z’s ultimate ‘It’ girl,” the upcoming show will offer her fans “an unfiltered look at her life like never before.” Featuring “Earle’s blended family, including her sister and fellow creator Ashtin Earle, as well as her vibrant group of friends, the series will document the real-time messiness of a young woman in transition.”

The unscripted series is expected to arrive on screens later this year.