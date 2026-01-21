Alix Earle set to star in Netflix reality show about her family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alix Earle, the social media star who made her name with ‘Get Ready with Me’ videos on TikTok, has landed her own reality show on Netflix.

The series, which does not yet have a confirmed title, will focus on the 25-year-old and her family and friends.

In a statement via Netflix, Earle said: “I share a lot of my life on social media, and people think they know everything there is to know about me and my family, but honestly, there’s still so much more.”

She added: “We are so happy to partner with Netflix on this show about our fun, loving, sometimes chaotic modern family, and how we always show up for each other through it all.”

Earle, who first found fame through social media while still a college student at the University of Miami, has now amassed over 13 million combined TikTok and Instagram followers. She first started posting “Get Ready With Me" videos on TikTok in February 2020, and was being paid for sponsored posts by the summer of 2022. The following year she launched a podcast, Hot Mess with Alix Earle, and last year she reached the finals of Dancing With The Stars.

Alix Earle, pictured at LACMA in November 2025, is set to star in a new Netflix reality show about her family ( Getty )

According to Netflix, who describe Earle as “Gen Z’s ultimate ‘It’ girl,” the upcoming show will offer her fans “an unfiltered look at her life like never before.” Featuring “Earle’s blended family, including her sister and fellow creator Ashtin Earle, as well as her vibrant group of friends, the series will document the real-time messiness of a young woman in transition.”

The unscripted series is expected to arrive on screens later this year.

Last month, Earle addressed rumors that another NFL player has attempted to contact her following her breakup with NFL star Braxton Berrios.

After the Houston Texans wide receiver did not attend any of the influencer’s Dancing with the Stars performances, multiple outlets reported that the long-distance couple had decided to end their two-year relationship. Earle later confirmed the breakup in multiple TikTok videos.

Shortly after those reports emerged, a screenshot of a message sent by New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart began circulating online. The post in question showed Dart sending an Instagram message to Earle that read, “Hey u single now?” with Earle appearing to have shared a response to her “Close Friends” Instagram Story, writing “it hasn't even been 12 hours.”

Earle then responded to the image with a post on her Instagram Story.

“What is this fake photoshopped dm u guys are posting,” she wrote on top of the post. “1. That never happened 2. That wouldn't be on my story.”