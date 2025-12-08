Alix Earle calls out ‘fake photoshopped’ message from Giants quarterback Jaxon Dart

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alix Earle has addressed the rumors that another NFL player has attempted to contact her following her reported breakup with NFL star Braxton Berrios.

After the Houston Texans wide receiver did not attend any of the influencer’s Dancing with the Stars performances, multiple outlets reported Friday that the long-distance couple decided to end their two-year relationship.

Shortly after those reports emerged, a screenshot of a message sent by New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart began circulating online. The post in question showed Dart sending an Instagram message to Earle that read, “Hey u single now?” with Earle appearing to have shared a response to her “Close Friends” Instagram Story, writing “it hasn't even been 12 hours.”

Earle then responded to the image Sunday with a since-expired post on her Instagram Story.

“What is this fake photoshopped dm u guys are posting,” she wrote on top of the post. “1. That never happened 2. That wouldn't be on my story.”

open image in gallery Earle and Berrios reportedly broke up after two years together ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery ‘Hey u single now?’ Dart’s rumored message to Earle read ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted representatives for Earle, Berrios, and Dart for comment.

The reports of Earle and Berrios’s breakup comes after she previously defended him for not attending any of the live tapings of her Dancing with the Stars performances.

Following the ABC competition series’ finale last month, the influencer posted a TikTok recapping her time on the show, where she finished in second place. One person addressed Berrios’s absence in a comment, writing, “Ugh I hope u and Braxton are still together,” to which Earle responded by writing, “He couldn’t come bc of football.”

While Berrios did not attend any live tapings in person, he did send in a video message at the time, congratulating her on making it to the finale of the competition.

“I've watched you pour everything into this since the moment it has started, and I think it shows,” he said in the clip shown during the DWTS finale. “Good luck. Have fun, babe.”

According to sources who spoke to Us Weekly, Earle and Berrios’ decision to split was mutual.

Neither Earle nor Berrios has yet to address the breakup publicly.

The two were first seen together in May 2023, shortly after Berrios had split from his previous girlfriend, Sophia Culpo. At the time, Culpo accused the NFL player of cheating, which Berrios denied, writing on his Instagram Story in June 2023 that he and Culpo “weren’t working out” and their breakup “had nothing to do with anybody else.”