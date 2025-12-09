Replacing your windows can significantly improve your home’s warmth, comfort and energy efficiency, but understanding how much new windows cost isn’t always straightforward. The cost of new windows can vary widely depending on the style you choose, the frame material, the number of windows you’re replacing and where you live in the UK. A simple uPVC casement window may sit at the budget-friendly end of the spectrum, while aluminium, timber or bespoke designs can raise the overall price considerably.

In this guide, we break down typical costs for the most common window types, explain the factors that influence the final quote and outline what you can expect to pay for a full-house replacement. Whether you’re swapping out a single ageing window or planning a whole-property upgrade, knowing the price ranges upfront will help you compare installers with confidence and avoid unexpected costs.

To understand what really drives replacement window prices and the cost of double glazing in the UK, we spoke with Victoria Brocklesby, COO and co-founder of Origin, a leading manufacturer of aluminium doors and windows. She offers insight not only into upfront costs but also into the long-term value of different materials.

Double glazing remains the most popular option for window replacement. Once frames, design, and labour are factored in, the typical double glazing cost is only slightly higher than single glazing and around 15% cheaper than triple glazing. It also provides added benefits such as better insulation, lower energy bills, and improved noise reduction, making it the go-to choice for most UK households.

UK windows prices at a glance

Average UK window prices vary significantly depending on the material, glazing, and complexity of installation. To provide expert context on what homeowners can expect to pay when budgeting for their replacement windows cost, we asked Brocklesby, to share typical starting prices across different materials and glazing types:

uPVC windows – from £200 + VAT per frame (most affordable option, but less durable over time).

Aluminium windows – from £300 + VAT per frame (mid-range, low-maintenance, long-lasting).

Timber windows – from £950 + VAT per frame (premium look and feel, but highest maintenance costs).

Glazing – upgrading from double to triple glazing typically adds £100–£150 per window to the double glazing cost.

Installation – like-for-like replacements are cheaper; resizing openings increases costs due to structural work.

“Several factors influence the cost of new windows, including the material, quality, size and glazing chosen,” Brocklesby says. “Traditionally, uPVC is the cheapest material and timber is the most expensive, with aluminium somewhere in the middle.

“However, in reality, the actual cost will vary depending on the manufacturer and mainly comes down to quality, including the window’s thermal efficiency, security features, and design,” she adds. “The size of the window makes a big difference, too. The bigger the window, the more it will cost.“

The type of glazing chosen will also impact the final price. Triple glazing usually costs significantly more than double glazing due to the additional glass required.

While these figures from Brocklesby reflect starting prices per individual window frame, the overall cost of new windows for homeowners is usually higher once installation, design features and the number of windows in a property are factored in. Our table below sets out the average installed cost for a full set of windows in a typical three-bed home, alongside examples for casement, bay, bow, sash and tilt-and-turn styles. This gives a clearer picture of how initial frame costs can translate into the total new windows cost and replacement windows prices you might expect to pay.

Material Casement cost for an average 3-bed Bay cost per window Sash cost for an average 3-bed Tilt and turn cost for an average 3-bed Bow cost per window uPVC £4,500 £2,250 £6,500 £5,900 £2,250 Timber £14,000 £6,700 £18,000 £18,000 £6,700 Aluminium £9,600 £4,500 N/A £12,000 £4,000

How much should I pay to replace windows?

The cost to replace windows in the UK can vary considerably depending on the number of windows, their size, and the materials used. On average, most homeowners spend between £4,000 and £7,000 to replace all the windows in a typical three-bedroom semi-detached house, but this figure can rise to more than £15,000 for larger properties or premium materials.

For uPVC windows, which remain the most affordable and popular choice, prices usually start from £200 per window, including installation. Aluminium frames typically cost more – between £500 and £1,000 per window – reflecting their slimmer profiles, longer lifespan, and more contemporary aesthetic. Timber frames tend to be the most expensive, often starting around £900 and reaching well above £1,200 per window, depending on the wood type and finish.

Labour is another factor that affects total cost. Fitting a single window might take two to three hours, but if scaffolding is needed or frames require additional work, installation charges will rise. For homeowners replacing several windows at once, most installers offer a reduced per-window rate.

The best way to find out what you should pay is to compare multiple quotes. Costs can vary by region, so it’s worth getting at least three detailed estimates from accredited local or national installers before committing.

How UK window costs vary by material

The type of frame material you choose has one of the biggest impacts on your new windows cost. Each material comes with very different starting prices, durability levels, and long-term maintenance requirements. Brocklesby explains how the three most common materials compare:

uPVC windows

uPVC is the most common choice in the UK because it’s the most affordable. Victoria explained that uPVC frames typically start at around £200 + VAT per frame, making them accessible for most households. They are easy to clean and require little maintenance, but they don’t always stand the test of time. uPVC can shrink, expand or warp when exposed to the elements, which means they may need replacing sooner than other materials. Still, for many homeowners, the low double glazing cost with uPVC makes it the default option.

Aluminium windows

Aluminium sits in the mid-range, with Origin’s frames starting from around £300 + VAT per frame. Aluminium is inherently strong, resistant to rust and corrosion, and provides long-term durability with very little upkeep. Modern aluminium systems incorporate thermal breaks and seals that give them excellent energy performance. Aluminium is also versatile in design: slim sightlines, a wide range of colour options, and compatibility with both modern and period homes. While the replacement windows prices for aluminium are higher than uPVC, Victoria noted that they are becoming increasingly popular due to their longevity and sleek appearance.

“Aluminium windows are becoming more popular due to their longevity, thermal efficiency and sleek appearance,” Brocklesby says. “Unlike other materials that may degrade over time, aluminium windows will maintain their alignment, look and high performance for decades.”

Timber windows

Timber is the premium option, with prices starting at about £950 + VAT per frame. Homeowners often choose timber for its traditional look, particularly in period properties or conservation areas. However, this material comes with the highest maintenance demands, requiring regular sanding, painting, or resealing to prevent weather damage. Professionally maintained, timber can last for decades, but both upfront and lifetime costs are significantly higher. As a result, timber tends to drive the highest UK window prices compared to aluminium or uPVC.

Long term, Brocklesby says timber frames tend to be the most expensive because they are most susceptible to degradation when exposed to the elements. In other words, they need more maintenance. “They may need sanding and resealing frequently, which is costly, especially when done by a professional,” she says.

Overall, aluminium and uPVC windows are much lower maintenance, just requiring a clean now and again, Brocklesby says. "However, uPVC windows tend to be less hardwearing than aluminium as the material is vulnerable to shrinking, expanding, and warping, so they will likely need replacing quicker than aluminium frames."

Key factors driving UK window prices

Beyond the material itself, there are a number of factors that influence your overall new windows cost or replacement windows prices. Brocklesby highlights the following as the main elements homeowners should be aware of:

Size of the window

The larger the frame, the higher the cost. Bigger windows require more material and glass, which quickly increases overall spend. For example, bay or bow windows will cost more than standard casement windows.

Glazing type

Switching from double glazing to triple glazing adds around £100–£150 per window. While this raises the double glazing cost, Brocklesby notes it isn’t always necessary depending on the home’s location, insulation levels and energy goals.

Installation complexity

Replacing windows like-for-like is the cheapest route. But if you resize openings or change the window type, you may need additional structural work and engineers on-site, adding substantially to the new windows’ cost.

Features and finishes

Coloured frames, slim sightlines, glazing bars or flush casements can all increase costs, as well. However, Brocklesby points out that not every feature is a premium extra; some manufacturers include customisation at no additional cost.

Market and supply chain factors

Finally, external forces such as inflation and supply chain issues can raise prices across the board. Victoria explained that Origin has been more resilient than many competitors because it controls its supply chain and manufactures in-house, protecting customers from sudden spikes.

“As with all industries, the cost of raw materials has fluctuated due to the economy and recent supply chain pressures," Brocklesby says. "This has impacted some manufacturers more than others. For example, Origin maintains control of its entire supply chain and all of its manufacturing is in-house, which makes it more resilient to fluctuations in costs.”

How much does window installation cost?

The cost of window installation in the UK usually accounts for 20% to 40% of your total replacement bill. Most installers charge between £200 and £400 per window, depending on the size, location, and ease of access. Simple ground-floor replacements tend to cost less, while upper-storey or bay windows that require scaffolding or complex fitting will be more expensive.

If you’re replacing several windows at once, many companies offer a reduced per-unit rate. For example, fitting 10 new uPVC windows might cost around £3,000 to £4,000 in total, including materials and labour, while the same number of aluminium windows could reach £5,000 to £8,000.

Installation quality has a major impact on how well your windows perform. Even high-end frames can underperform if they’re poorly fitted, leading to drafts or reduced energy efficiency. It’s best to choose an installer registered with a government-approved scheme such as FENSA or CERTASS, which ensures work meets UK building regulations and comes with a guarantee.

Costs can also rise if your old frames need to be removed carefully – for example, in listed or period homes – or if you’re upgrading from single to double or triple glazing, which requires deeper frames and extra sealing.

To get the best deal, always ask for a clear breakdown of labour and material costs in your quotes so you can make accurate comparisons between installers.

Choosing the right window installer

Installation quality can affect both cost and performance, and choosing the right installer is just as important as selecting the right window material. A professional installer ensures the frame is fitted securely, sealed correctly, and performs to its energy efficiency rating. Poor installation can undermine even the best-quality windows, leading to draughts, condensation, and higher energy bills.

According to Brocklesby, a good installer will:

Provide references and a portfolio of past work.

Be recommended by manufacturers they work with regularly.

Offer clear, detailed quotes that outline what is and isn’t included.

“A good installer will have references and a portfolio of work available to show you,” Brocklesby says. “Manufacturers may also be able to recommend partners they work with regularly.”

For more detailed advice on finding the right professional, see our dedicated best window installers guide, which complements this overview of replacement window prices.

What to look for in a quote for replacement windows

Once you’ve decided to buy new windows, you’ll want to get a few quotes from installers. Your quote will be influenced by a few different factors, including how many windows you want, their shape and location, what materials you have chosen, and where you are in the country.

New window costs will be higher in London because the area commands higher wages for tradespeople, for instance.

Firstly, you will want to go through the quote with a fine-tooth comb. What have they included? Has anything been missed out? Is scaffolding in there? Do you need scaffolding? How long have they quoted for? Is that enough or too long?

Does the quote include the finish, colour, locks and handles you asked for?

If you have opted for in-house financing, which you should probably try to avoid since it will be more expensive than other loans, is the deal exactly as the salesperson described?

If there are any discrepancies between what you asked for and what’s in the quote, raise that now and use it as leverage for a discount. If the detail is not there, ask for it.

You will also want to check exactly what the guarantee covers so you can compare it to other deals.

Understanding U-values and energy ratings when comparing quotes

The energy performance of materials and products, including windows and doors, is calculated by the amount of heat that transfers from one side to the other. This is known as the U-value, which is measured in units of W/m2K (Watts per metre squared Kelvin).

A U-value will show how well a system acts as an insulator, preventing heat loss from the home. The lower the U-value, the better the thermal performance.

However, when shopping for windows, Brocklesby points out that it’s important to be aware of the difference between the ‘whole’ U-value and the ‘centre pane’ U-value. “The latter only measures the performance of the glass, so it does not give a true representation of how a system performs overall,” she advises. “Always consider the whole U-value to ensure the measurement is accurate and meets building standards.

“The Window Energy Rating (WER) is another measure of the energy performance of windows. It measures a window's overall performance, taking into account heat loss (insulation), air leaks, and solar gain (how much heat from the sun the window lets into a home). “

The WER rating system is based on a scale of E to A++, just like those on household appliances, white goods and light bulbs. In the UK, windows must have a minimum WER of band C. However, A++ rated windows are the most energy efficient.

“Investing in high-performing windows can save money on energy bills over time by making homes more efficient,” Brocklesby says. “The key is to invest in windows that offer low U-values, so homes remain cool in the summer and warm in the winter.”

How to get the best price for your new windows?

In a word, haggle. There are hundreds of window double-glazing companies in the UK and there will be dozens in your area. If you offend one by asking for a cheaper price, so what? Be bold.

Haggling is something of a lost art in the UK, since so much is bought online or in shops where no room for negotiation is allowed.

But for big purchases like cars, homes, windows and renovations, it can save you thousands of pounds.

The key thing is to understand your own priorities and those of the fitter.

Perhaps you are in no hurry and the fitter has a load of other jobs to do first, but they would value a pipeline of work. That could mean you can negotiate a discount because you can guarantee the fitter future work, something which will give them some breathing room.

Perhaps you are willing to take their financing, which is often very lucrative for the fitting company, but you insist on a very steep discount to do so.

Perhaps they’ll add a new door at half price if you’re having five windows done, for example, or maybe you’ll give your business to their competitors if they don’t.

Don’t be afraid to ask for discounts beyond any offered upfront. It may be their summer sale, but there’s often room to negotiate the price down a little further.

And don’t be pressured into accepting deals on the same day they’re offered. This is a ploy to keep you from shopping around for quotes from other firms.

You won’t find pricing on most double-glazing companies’ websites. That’s because they’re flexible.

For the big-name fitters, operating nationally, you should aim to get a chunky percentage off the price you are shown. Don’t be surprised to be told that £9,000 rather than £4,500 is a fair price to fit the eight uPVC windows that a standard three-bed house has.

The salesperson is there to get the best commission. You are armed with our research to get the best price. The £4,500 figure still allows them a decent profit margin; it’s just that they may have to forgo a new Ferrari this year.

How much do double-glazed window materials cost?

uPVC windows cost

Let’s start with the most common material, uPVC. It’s a type of plastic that is favoured as a building material because it doesn’t bend or deform easily, it is waterproof and requires no more than a clean every once in a while.

Like most plastics, it’s a byproduct of the oil industry. The frames are often made to measure in the UK, since standardised window sizes are not universal.

In the last few decades, the technology used to make them has also improved, meaning they fit better, last longer and insulate more effectively. They also come in more colours and finishes than before, so if you want to avoid white matte windows, read on.

The advantage of uPVC is in its price and low maintenance. You won’t need to revarnish and keep an eye on them as you would with timber windows and they cost less than aluminium, which can bend. A typical three-bedroom house can be double glazed for £4,500.

Pros:

Loads of fitters to choose from and lots of competition. Some firms will only fit uPVC

Easy to maintain

Easy to repair

Lots of options, including colour and finish

Relatively cheap

Cons:

With a lifespan of 20 or so years, they won’t last as long as aluminium or timber, although timber needs regular maintenance to outlast uPVC

Less pleasing to the eye than wood

Aluminium windows cost

Aluminium is another option. It is a good choice if you want to spend a bit more to get more life out of your windows. If they are treated well, they will last up to 50 years.

The metal also doesn’t tarnish, and it takes paint well. But unlike timber and uPVC, it is a poor insulator and can conduct heat away, which makes it less energy efficient, and it can bend.

Aesthetically, aluminium frames can be thinner, meaning they’re lighter and have a more modern feel.

They could be for you if you don’t want the look of uPVC or the maintenance of wood, and like the thought of not having to think about your frames for a long time to come. The cost to fit a typical three-bed home can be double that of uPVC, with aluminium frames for £9,600.

“Aluminium windows are incredibly versatile and can be tailored to suit any style of home - from new builds to period properties,” Brocklesby says. “For example, for modern homes, homeowners could opt for windows with slim sightlines in a grey or black colour to add to the contemporary feel. For more traditional homes, choosing warmer hues or adding glazing bars can create a period feel.”

Pros:

Very long-lasting – 40 to 50 years

Thin, rust-resistant frames

Cons:

Not a natural insulator

More expensive than uPVC

Timber windows cost

The third option is timber. It’s the most expensive of the three and requires the most maintenance. You should re-varnish your frames every two to three years to keep the wood in good condition. If you do, they can last 40 years.

This extra longevity can mean that in the long run, timber frames cost little more than uPVC. But this only works out if you are careful to maintain them, and it may not matter if you don’t have thousands of pounds to spare to buy them.

For some, timber is the only choice, perhaps because they are in a conservation zone, or because they love then look of them. A typical three-bed home will cost £14,000 to double glaze with timber frames.

Pros:

Look good

Last a long time if well maintained

Cons:

Costly

Need regular maintenance

How much do double-glazed window styles cost?

Casement windows cost

Casement windows are the standard for most homes, especially newer ones. They are your simple, hinged frames, which typically open outwards.

Our estimation of £4,500 to double-glaze an average three-bed home with uPVC frames was calculated with casement windows in mind. They are the cheapest and suit most homes.

They are affordable, look good and are functional, although if you want something different, they are not the best choice.

Sash windows cost

Sash windows slide up and down in place, rather than opening in or out. They have a long history in the UK and also in Holland, where they are common on period properties.

Traditionally, they are made of wood, but uPVC sash windows are also available. They often operate using weights to stop them from moving, which adds to their expense.

Fitting out a home with sash windows in uPVC will cost about £6,500, according to research by The Independent, while a fresh set of timber sash windows could cost you £18,000. Bear in mind, timber sash windows can be overhauled, which is considerably cheaper. It is possible, but unlikely, that you will need to replace every single window.

They are good-looking and practical windows, but they are expensive.

Tilt and turn windows cost

Tilt and turn windows are the most adaptable frames, since you can open them in two different ways, typically hinged at the side like a casement window, and then also hinged at the bottom, to allow ventilation.

Unlike casement windows, they can also open inwards.

They are great if you want to make the best use of a balcony or other outside space, but they are mechanically more complex and so will require more maintenance.

If you want tilt and turn windows for the whole house, an average three-bed home will cost £5,900 in uPVC, £18,000 in timber and £12,000 in aluminium, assuming eight windows.

Bay windows cost

Bay windows are amongst the most expensive window options, but they can also be the most impressive.

They project from the home rather like a turret, and they can incorporate a seat on the inside, in order to take in the view or read by natural light.

Their expense comes mainly from the fact that they are really three windows in one – a facing pane, with one either side.

You probably either have a bay window to re-glaze or you don’t, but if you are having an extension added, or thinking about a more serious remodelling, they are a good choice for maximum light.

A well-made bay window will brighten up most homes whilst also keeping the heat in. You can opt for uPVC, wood or aluminium and each unit will cost on average £2,250, £6,700 and £4,500, respectively. It would be quite eccentric for every window in a home to be bay, hence why we have prices for individual units.

Bow windows cost

Similar to bay windows, bow windows follow a gentle curve rather than a boxy projection out from the house. They can be thought of as a little like a compromise between a bay window and a large casement model.

Sometimes called compass windows, they allow for more light and a better view. Some buyers prefer their arched layout over the boxier bay style.

Just like bay models, you can opt for uPVC, wood or aluminium, and each unit will cost on average £2,250, £6,700 and £4,500.

Should you choose single, double or triple glazing?

If you’re looking for new windows in the UK, you have three broad choices: single, double and triple-glazed.

Stained glass cost

This is a tricky one. Stained glass is not air-tight if it is made up of separate pieces of glass held together by an alloy. This means the vacuum needed to get the heat loss and noise reduction benefit from double glazing is not possible.

A common way around this is through secondary glazing – popping a pane of clear glass behind the stained pane, which should aid with heat retention, but not to the standard of well-fitted double glazing.

You can have double-glazed stained glass. But this is done through effectively triple glazing, with two solid sheets of transparent glass sandwiching the stained glass in a vacuum. But this is expensive and difficult to summarise in price, since only a few specialist glazers do it.

Double-glazed windows

Unless you live in a listed building where consent from your local authority is needed, and unless you’re simply replacing a broken pane, getting double-glazed or better is probably worth the extra cost since the labour charge of fitting the windows is such a big part of the overall expense.

These economies of scale, where costs per window drop the more you buy, mean that replacing more than one window is also more cost-effective, if you can afford it.

Even if your home is listed, unless it has original glass or some other feature that must be preserved, it’s worth exploring whether you can replace your windows with double glazing.

Double glazing involves sandwiching an inert gas, often a noble gas like argon, between two panes of glass. The inert gas helps to stop heat from being transferred. Argon is also used in incandescent light bulbs. It’s non-toxic and fairly cheap.

Our pricing above – for instance, £4,500 to double-glaze the average three-bed house in uPVC – is based on double glazing.

Double and triple-glazed windows help reduce outside noise and keep the heat in. They also boost your Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating, which could help in selling your home when the time comes.

As with everything else, windows themselves and the labour costs to fit them have increased in recent years as energy prices have risen, making glass and other components more expensive.

Pros:

Loads of styles

Cost effective

Insulates well

Cuts noise

Cons:

Not as good as triple glazing for noise and heat loss reduction

Triple-glazed windows

No prizes for guessing how triple-glazed windows work. They make use of three panes of glass separated by two pockets of inert gas.

They retain even more heat. However, if you live somewhere where you get a lot of sun, for instance, a top-floor flat, this may not be completely desirable unless you also have air conditioning.

For many homes, especially those in windy locations or those on busy, noisy roads, they could be the best option. Expect to pay 15-30 per cent more than for double glazing.

They are heavier and available in fewer styles. Finding triple-glazed windows in timber and aluminium is difficult.

Pros:

Even better insulation and soundproofing

Cons:

More expensive than double glazing

Fewer styles and materials available

Single-glazed windows

Finding single-glazed windows is increasingly hard. One reason for this is that much of the cost of a new set of windows is in the labour to fit them, the cost of the frames, transport and other costs. The glass itself is a comparatively small component.

This makes double glazing an obvious choice for most people as bills are cut, noise is reduced and security is improved.

Another reason is that the industry prefers to sell double glazing because it offers better margins. But competition has helped drive prices down, meaning that the price difference is now smaller than it was.

Most people who choose single glazing do so because they have to, perhaps because they live in a listed building or have some other restrictions they must follow.

It costs about 10-30 per cent less than double glazing.

Pros:

Cheaper

Cons:

Less energy efficient

Less choice

Less noise protection

Poorer security

What are the signs I should replace my windows?

Here are some of the signs you may need new windows:

Condensation between panes

Draughts

Higher energy bills

Increased noise

Stiff openings

Visible damage

Not knowing the last time they were replaced

Can I get my double glazing fixed?

Checking your warranty, if you have one, should be your first port of call. If your windows are leaking, sticky, fogging up (especially between the glass panes) or letting draughts and noise in, it could mean they need repairing. If they’re in warranty, your fitter should be available to fix them. Otherwise, it’s worth getting a quote to see if they can be fixed more cheaply than a replacement, especially if it’s only one or two windows causing problems.

If these problems arise and your windows are 20 years old or more, it could be time for a fresh set.

How to pay for new windows

Try to pay in cash. Window fitters offer loans but they are expensive. The biggest national fitters Everest, Anglian and Safestyle offer 12.9 per cent from 36 months with deposits from £249 and most others offer similar terms.

Britannia Windows offers 12 months of buy now pay later at 0 per cent plus a £29 fee. Borrowing is 15.9 per cent if the bill is not paid after the first year. With a shorter three-month deferred payment, a lower rate of 11.9 per cent is offered.

Coral Windows offers interest-free payments if you can pay over 24 months and settle half the bill when the work is done. Other borrowing options start at 11.9 per cent.

A personal loan will be cheaper, with banks offering about 6-7 per cent a year. But if you can pay most or all of it in cash, you will be better off, as no savings account can offer rates like these.

How we made this guide

We spoke to customers and fitters across the UK, as well as insiders in the double glazing market to find you the average prices for windows of all styles.

They gave us tips on how to negotiate and save money and they told us never to say yes to the first quote you are offered.

Why trust us?

The Independent has been reporting on green energy and climate matters since it was founded in 1986. Since then, we have written hundreds of reviews and news stories on energy, including the best window fitters, the best window finance and various other guides on green power.