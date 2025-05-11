If you’ve just bought a new three-bed home or your windows are looking tired, it could be a good time to invest in some new double glazing.

The first question that springs to mind is how much will it cost?

When you buy most things, it is easy to spend five minutes Googling prices to get a vague idea, but not with windows. For some reason, publishing pricing is not common. Many companies say this is because windows in the UK are not standardised, and an average price does not help the individual buyer. It also means some fitters can overcharge.

However, we have done the research for you and put together some quotes for the average three-bed home.

This will offer you a useful yardstick even if your home is bigger or smaller. Just bear in mind, some window styles can cost a lot more than standard white plastic double-glazing. Read on to learn more.

How much does it cost to double-glaze a three-bed house?

Double-glazing a three-bed house in the UK can cost between £4,000 and £7,000, according to Pontefract-based Value Doors & Windows, although you can spend much more than that depending on what options you decide to go for.

Yorkshire-based Coral Windows says £4,500 to £6,000 is possible, again depending on colour, finish and options.

According to our own research at The Independent, for a set of eight basic uPVC casement windows on the average three-bed house, £4,500 is the target price you should be aiming for.

UPVC windows tend to be the most economical, with timber and aluminium costing more – £14,000 and £9,600, respectively.

open image in gallery uPVC casement windows are the cheapest and amongst the most common windows ( lena_zajchikova - stock.adobe.com )

It’s important to reiterate that being in a remote location, having very large or odd-shaped windows, or opting for extras such as different colours or tougher locks will inflate this figure.

According to industry data, smaller flush casement windows of 60x90cm cost about £480, while bigger ones of 94x160cm may be up to £700.

How much does it cost to double-glaze a three-bed terraced house?

Terraced homes are typically smaller and so may have smaller, if not fewer, windows.

This means that the window frames themselves will be smaller and cost less, although labour costs will not decrease that much.

You should aim for about £3,800 for new uPVC windows in an eight-window average three-bed terraced home.

For timber frames, which cost a lot more but could last up to 40 years rather than the 20 plastic frames will last, aim for less than £12,000.

Your other main choice is aluminium frames, which will last a similar time to wood frames, but with less maintenance, aim for about £8,000.

If you live in a conservation area, you may have to abide by the rules and go for a more expensive option that’s in keeping with the local area, such as wooden frames or sash windows, which cost about 50 per cent more than outward-opening casement models.

Quotes will also depend on features such as locks or fancy glass types such as Low-e, which helps stem heat loss. Where in the country you are will also affect the price you pay.

How much does it cost to double-glaze a three-bed detached or semi-detached house?

A detached or semi-detached home will probably cost more because it will have larger rooms.

Larger rooms will mean bigger frames, and prices for the materials will rise as a result. Labour costs should not move that much, although larger homes could find themselves in a conservation area where bay or sash windows are demanded. These cost more.

You should aim for about £5,000 for new uPVC windows. For timber frames aim for less than £15,000. For aluminium frames aim for about £11,000.

How does pricing compare to single and triple glazing?

Triple glazing is increasingly popular, although still a small part of the market. It offers more savings in heat retention and it blocks more noise, but it is also heavier and more expensive. Expect to pay about 15 per cent more.

There are also fewer fitters and fewer styles available. You may be limited to uPVC windows for many companies.

Single glazing will cost about 10-20 per cent less, although if you are choosing it, it is probably because you are in a listed property, perhaps with hard-to-fit or odd-shaped windows, which may increase the price. Offering a catch-all guide is difficult.

You should also budget about £350 to £550 for scaffolding if you need it.

Is double glazing worth it?

Yes, is the short answer, and particularly as energy prices remain high.

The premium to single glazing is small and single glazing is in limited supply. According to the Energy Saving Trust, installing A-rated double glazing in a semi-detached home will save £140 a year in lower energy bills compared to single glazing. If the windows last 20 years, that’s a £2,800 saving, which is about half the cost of installation if you are able to secure a deal of £4,500, which The Independent’s research suggests you should.

For single glazing to make financial sense by comparison, it would have to cost less than half the price of double glazing, bearing in mind the heating bill savings.

Then there are the other benefits to double glazing, including noise reduction and better security.

With triple glazing, the saving compared to single panes of glass is £150 a year, £10 more than double glazing, and so only £200 more over the 20 year period than double glazing.

How to get the best price on double glazing for your three-bed house

Don’t be too surprised if the initial quotes you get from fitters come in at up to double our £4,500 price. Fitting firms are cheeky like that and rely on the fact that most people aren’t used to haggling and buy most things retail.

Get a number of quotes and ask for a thorough breakdown, including how many hours of work are needed and the cost per window.

Don’t be afraid to ask for discounts beyond any offered upfront. It may be their summer sale, but there’s often room to negotiate the price down a little further.

And don’t be pressured into accepting deals on the same day they’re offered. This is a ploy to keep you from shopping around for quotes from other firms.

Late autumn and early winter is a quiet time for some installers, so that can be good time to pounce. In the spring, homeowners are often looking to fix problems they’ve spotted during the colder winter months, making it a busier time for installers.

Finally, read any sales agreement very thoroughly, making sure it matches what the sales rep told you, word for word. If there is a disagreement, it will be the contract that holds water, not the quick-fire promises made to you verbally to get you to sign.

FAQs

What can you expect to pay for four-bed and larger homes?

Bay windows can cost up to £2,100 for a large, five-section bay.

open image in gallery Yorkshire-based Coral Windows says quotes of £4,500 to £6,000 are possible for an average home ( Coral windows )

You’ll also pay more for shaped windows, such as oval, arch or circle shapes.

The cost per window will also be influenced by how much work is done. If you’re having the whole house done at once, you’ll find the cost of each window ought to be lower since you can share other costs such as scaffolding – if you need it – and labour across more windows.

What are uPVC windows?

Unplasticized polyvinyl chloride is a very popular plastic. The unplasticized part of the name indicates that it’s rigid rather than flexible, which is what you want in a window.

As well as windows, uPVC is commonly used in flooring, plumbing and packaging.

Are there any window grants to double-glaze a three-bed house?

Yes, if you are on a lower income, there are a few depending on where you live.

ECO4, which is the current generation of the UK government’s scheme to force energy companies to help insulate Britain’s homes, offers vulnerable and low-income homes grants to update single glazing into double glazing to save energy. If you are on universal credit, you may well qualify.

In Scotland, the government offers up to £9,000 for energy efficiency improvements including moving from single to double glazing under Warmer Homes Scotland. A similar scheme is available in Northern Ireland called the Affordable Warmth Scheme in Northern Ireland. You will need ot receive certain benefits to be eligible for these schemes.