If you’ve ever wondered, “What is a bow window?” the answer is that it’s a close cousin of the bay window, but with a softer, more curved design. Instead of three panes set at sharp angles, bow windows typically use four or more panes arranged in a gentle arc, creating a rounded projection from the home.

Sometimes called compass windows, they are prized for letting in abundant natural light, offering panoramic views, and adding a graceful architectural flourish.

Many homeowners prefer the sweeping curve of a bow window to the boxier look of a bay, making it a popular choice for both traditional and modern properties.

What materials are bow windows made from?

Bow windows are available in the same materials as most modern frames:

uPVC – the most affordable option, costing around £2,250 per unit, and low-maintenance.

Aluminium – around £4,500 per unit, offering a slim, modern profile and good durability.

Timber – the premium option at around £6,700 per unit, ideal for period homes but requiring regular upkeep.

Because bow windows use four or more panes to create a smooth arc, they are typically more expensive than bay windows of a similar size.

How much do bow windows cost?

On average, homeowners can expect to pay:

uPVC bow windows – from £2,250 per unit

Aluminium bow windows – from £4,500 per unit

Timber bow windows – from £6,700 per unit

The cost of bow windows depends on size, number of panes, and installation complexity. Like bays, bow windows are priced per unit rather than for a whole property.

How long do bow windows last?

uPVC: around 20–25 years, though may become brittle with age.

Aluminium: up to 45–50 years, with minimal maintenance required.

Timber: 40+ years with regular care such as painting or varnishing.

As with bay windows, installation quality is crucial to ensure longevity and to avoid draughts.

Are bow windows energy efficient?

When first installed, bow windows are as energy-efficient as other modern double- or triple-glazed designs. However, because they involve multiple panes and angles, they have more joins and seals, which can lead to draughts over time if not well maintained.

Like bays, bow windows also let in a lot of solar gain in summer, which can be uncomfortable in hot weather. In winter, older models may lose heat if the seals degrade.

Material Casement cost for an average 3-bed Bay cost per window Sash cost for an average 3-bed Tilt and turn cost for an average 3-bed Bow cost per window uPVC £4,500 £2,250 £6,500 £5,900 £2,250 Timber £14,000 £6,700 £18,000 £18,000 £6,700 Aluminium £9,600 £4,500 N/A £12,000 £4,000

Bow window pros:

Lots of natural light and a bit more space in your home

Panoramic views – the curved design offers a wider outlook than a bay window.

More natural light – the arc shape captures sunlight from multiple directions, brightening the room.

Elegant design – bow windows add a graceful architectural feature that can enhance kerb appeal and property value.

Interior space – like bay windows, they create an alcove that can be used for seating or decoration.

Bow window cons:

Cost – more expensive than flat windows and often pricier than bay designs due to their complexity.

Temperature control – the large glazed area can make rooms hotter in summer and colder in winter if insulation isn’t maintained.

Complex installation – requires skilled fitting to ensure the arc is structurally secure and weather-tight.

What to look for in a double-glazed windows quote

Once you’ve decided to buy your windows, you’ll want to get a few quotes together. You can use our expert tool to get prices in your area.

Your quote will be influenced by a few different factors including: how many windows you want, their shape and location, what materials you have chosen, and where you are in the country.

Windows will cost you more in London because the area commands higher wages for tradespeople, for instance.

Firstly, you will want to go through the quote with a fine-tooth comb. What have they included? Has anything been missed out? Is scaffolding in there? Do you need scaffolding? How long have they quoted for? Is that enough or too long?

Does the quote include the finish, colour, locks and handles you asked for?

If you have opted for in-house financing, which you should probably try to avoid since it will be more expensive than other loans, is the deal exactly as the salesperson described?

If there are any discrepancies between what you asked for and what’s in the quote, raise that now and use it as leverage for a discount. If the detail is not there, ask for it.

You will also want to check exactly what the guarantee covers so you can compare it to other deals.

How to get the best price for your new windows?

In a word, haggle. There are hundreds of window fitters in the UK and there will be dozens in your area. If you offend one by asking for a cheaper price, so what? Be bold.

Haggling is something of a lost art in the UK, since so much is bought online or in shops where no room for negotiation is allowed.

But for big purchases like cars, homes, windows and renovations, it can save you thousands of pounds.

The key thing is to understand your own priorities and those of the fitter.