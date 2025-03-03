Double glazing windows guide - how much should it cost?

The costs of double glazing vary widely, depending on how much work you’re having done, the finish and shape of the windows, where you live and, of course, how much you agree to pay.

According to comparison website Checkatrade, simple, outward-opening double-glazed windows can cost from £360 to £680, depending on their size.

A whole house of 12 windows might cost £5,000 to £10,000.

These are for windows made of uPVC, a plastic which is popular because it requires very little maintenance.

You will pay more if you need scaffolding, which will come in at about £1,000 a week, or you want other options, including different colours and textures, window styles, materials like steel, wood or aluminium, or coated glass.

Should I haggle?

Unlike buying goods in a shop, the price of double glazing isn’t fixed. You should gather plenty of quotes to compare prices and ask friends what they paid, and also check reviews.

But after that, you should still try and impose your own discount. This is easier if you’re costing for a big project like a whole house, especially if you have doors which need replacing too.

You will probably be visited by a sales representative, and their sales pitch should inform whether you want to do business with them.

Historically, double glazing sales tactics have had a bad reputation. Now, tighter consumer protections mean that the worst practices, such as quoting improbably high prices to make any discounts look better or high-pressure selling, is much less common.

However, it’s still worth putting salespeople through their paces. Ask about guarantees and how they’ve treated customers with problems, and see how comfortable they are talking about that.

How much you trust the sales rep should inform your choice of fitter.

What about borrowing?

Another factor is finance. Paying outright is a lot cheaper than taking on a loan, especially if the loan is long-term or has a high interest rate.

A personal loan from a bank can often be a cheaper choice if you do need to borrow.

Everest, Anglian and Safestyle offer 12.9 per cent from 36 months with deposits from £249.

Britelite offers 12.9 per cent for up to 123 months including three months of buy now pay later.

open image in gallery ( Coral windows )

Britannia Windows offers 12 months of buy now pay later at 0 per cent, plus a £29 fee. Borrowing is 15.9 per cent if the bill is not paid after the first year. With a shorter three-month deferred payment, a lower rate of 11.9 per cent is offered.

Coral Windows offers interest free payments if you can pay over 24 months and settle half the bill when the work is done. Other borrowing options start at 11.9 per cent.

For a personal loan of £7,500 to £20,000 TSB offers a rate of 5.9 per cent over one to five years. Novuna Personal Finance offers 6 per cent over the same period and M&S Bank offers 6 per cent over one to seven years.

Borrowing £10,000 over seven years at 6 per cent will cost £2,271 in interest and a payment of £146 a month.