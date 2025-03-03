If you’re looking for new windows in the UK, you have three broad choices: single, double and triple-glazed.

Unless you live in a listed building where consent from your local authority is needed, and unless you’re simply replacing a broken pane, getting double-glazed or better is probably worth the extra cost since the labour charge of fitting the windows is such a big part of the overall expense.

These economies of scale, where costs per window drop the more you buy, mean that replacing more than one window is also more cost-effective, if you can afford it.

Even if your home is listed, unless it has original glass or some other feature which must be preserved, it’s worth exploring whether you can replace your windows with double glazing.

What are the different types?

Double and triple-glazed windows help reduce outside noise and keep the heat in. They also boost your Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating, which could help in selling your home when the time comes.

As with everything else, windows themselves and the labour costs to fit them have increased in recent years as energy prices have risen, making glass and other components more expensive.

As for the products themselves, the most popular window type is the casement window, which opens outwards.

According to Checkatrade, smaller flush casement windows of 60x90cm cost £300-£400 plus VAT, while bigger ones of 94x160cm may be £470-570 plus VAT.

A whole house of 12 windows might cost £5,000 to £10,000. These are for windows made of uPVC, a plastic which is popular because it requires very little maintenance.

Sash windows, the type which slide up and down, and bay windows, which are often very large, will cost more. Sash windows can cost 50 per cent more than uPVC, for example, while bay windows can cost up to £2,100 for a large, five-section project.

Much of the difference in cost will be down to the size of the window, but you’ll also pay more for irregularly shaped glass, such as circular, arched or oval windows.

The cost per window will also be influenced by how much work is done. If you’re having the whole house done, you should find that the cost of each window works out lower, especially if you negotiate.

Triple glazing is increasingly popular, although still a small part of the market. Expect to pay about 50 per cent more for triple glazing.

Single glazing is way cheaper, since it’s much simpler and you’re using a lot less glass, but it’s less commonly offered by fitters.

Expect to pay £1,000 a week for scaffolding if you need it.

Finally, you can save money by haggling. You won’t find pricing on most double glazing companies’ websites. That’s because they’re flexible based on supply and demand, just like someone selling a house or a car.

Get a few quotes and try to haggle prices down by at least 10 percent – more if you’re considering other work. Perhaps they’ll add a new door at half price if you’re having five windows done, for example, or maybe you’ll give your business to their competitors if they don’t.

Don’t be afraid to ask for discounts beyond any offered upfront. It may be their summer sale, but there’s often room to negotiate the price down a little further.

And don’t be pressured into accepting deals on the same day they’re offered. This is a ploy to keep you from shopping around for quotes from other firms.

Late autumn and early winter is a quiet time for some installers, so that can be good time to pounce. In the spring, homeowners are often looking to fix problems they’ve spotted during the colder winter months, making it a busier time for installers.

Can I get my double glazing fixed?

Checking your warranty, if you have one, should be your first port of call. If your windows are leaking, sticky, fogging up (especially between the glass panes) or letting draughts and noise in, the it could mean they need repairing. If they’re in warranty, your fitter should be available to fix them. Otherwise, it’s worth getting a quote to see if they can be fixed more cheaply than a replacement, especially if it’s only one or two windows causing problems.

If these problems arise and your windows are 20 years old or more, it could be time for a fresh set.