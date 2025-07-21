Safestyle windows review: best installer for recycling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Choosing the right windows and double glazing installer can make a significant difference to your home, not only improving insulation and reducing energy bills but also enhancing the overall aesthetic. In our comprehensive Safestyle windows review, we’ll explore whether this popular national brand is the right choice for your home.

With numerous providers on the market, ranging from smaller local fitters to larger national brands, comparing options can help you get the best double glazing companies for your needs. Consider gathering multiple quotes to better understand the cost of double glazing and typical UK window prices.

Our Safestyle windows review assesses key factors including price, guarantee options, coverage, and overall quality.

Why choose Safestyle?

Area covered: England, Scotland and Wales

Founded: 2024

Guarantee: 10 years

Best for: National coverage and recycling

Safestyle became well-known in North West England due to its quirky TV adverts featuring medieval-clad presenter Jeff Brown promoting buy-one-get-one-free deals, and later, former England goalkeeper David Seaman. However, Safestyle collapsed into administration in 2023 due to rising costs and weakened market demand.

The company was bought by rival Anglian Home Improvements, but Safestyle’s collapse left some customers with worthless guarantees.

It now operates under new ownership but with a similar — though more limited — service range, and Safestyle's offerings place it slightly below Anglian in our list of best double glazing companies.

Under Anglian's management, Safestyle continues to offer comprehensive services with a 10-year guarantee and extensive national coverage. One key selling point is its robust recycling policy, whereby your old windows are responsibly removed and recycled.

open image in gallery One of Safestyle’s famous windows TV adverts featuring David Seaman. ( Safestyle )

We should note that Safestyle exclusively offers windows made from uPVC, a low-maintenance and durable material, so customers seeking wooden frames for conservation compliance or aesthetic preference will need to look elsewhere. Nonetheless, Safestyle offers an extensive range of uPVC window styles, including sash windows, bay, and triple-glazed options.

Like Anglian Home Improvements, Safestyle promises to match competitor quotes and quotes remain valid for six months.

Make sure you haggle, and that goes for any supplier on our list. Interestingly, Safestyle discounts are sometimes seen at the 15 per cent mark, rather than the 30 per cent others offer, but there's usually scope to negotiate better deals.

As with its owner, Anglian, you can also finance your double glazing through Safestyle, but at a relatively high 12.9% APR, identical to Anglian’s offer.

Given that most personal loans can offer significantly better interest rates, exploring external finance or using savings could be more financially prudent.

Other fitters on this list offer interest-free credit or other favourable payment terms.

Pros:

Robust recycling policy

Extensive uPVC style selection

Cons:

uPVC frames only

Mixed customer reviews

Recent financial instability

What to look for in a quote

According to our research, fitting double glazing for the average three-bed house should cost about £4,500, depending on location and window sizes.

Since double glazing isn't an urgent purchase for most homeowners unless windows are broken, there's significant room to negotiate. Buyers often manage to reduce initial quotes significantly, sometimes by as much as half, particularly with larger providers.

This may seem unlikely, but it’s true. That’s because many firms rely on Britons’ general discomfort over asking for discounts to make expensive initial offers. They also rely on their competitors doing the same. Haggling gives you the upper hand and also allows some time to research the best price and options.

Smaller outfits that feel they need to be more competitive may not be able to drop by as much – use your judgement.

open image in gallery The average cost of a new set of eight uPVC windows for an average three-bedroom home in the UK is currently about £4,500 ( Getty/iStock )

As well as this Safestyle review, personal recommendations from trusted friends or family can offer valuable insight into choosing the best double glazing companies.

How we made this guide

We spoke to customers and fitters across the UK, as well as insiders in the double glazing market to find you the average prices for windows of all styles.

They gave us tips on how to negotiate and save money and they told us never to say yes to the first quote you are offered.

Why trust us?

The Independent has been reporting on green energy and climate matters since it was founded in 1986. Since then, we have written hundreds of reviews and news stories on energy, including the best window fitters, the best window finance and other guides on green power.

FAQs

Should I get double or triple glazing?

While double glazing is the usual choice for a home outside of a heavily restricted planning area, triple glazing could be a good option for some buyers, especially those in windy locations or those on busy, noisy roads. Expect to pay 15-30 percent more than for double glazing.

These windows are heavier and available in fewer styles. Finding triple glazed windows in timber and aluminium is difficult.

open image in gallery The price you pay for your windows depends on the style, materials and glazing type, among other factors. ( Getty/iStock )

What is the average cost for double glazing?

The average cost of a new set of eight uPVC windows for an average three-bedroom home in the UK is currently about £4,500, according to research by The Independent.

The price you will pay for a new set of double glazing depends heavily on the style, materials, colours and glazing type of your windows, together with how many you need and where you are in the country.

Most buyers opt for white uPVC, which is a type of plastic. It does not rust or rot, an advantage over wood, and it is cheaper than aluminium, the other popular low-maintenance material. It also doesn’t bend like aluminium can.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of double glazing?

Pros:

Loads of styles

Cost effective

Insulates well

Reduces noise

Cons: