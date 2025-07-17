If you’re looking for new windows for your home, our Anglian Home Improvements review is here to help. We’ve done the analysis to guide you through what to expect, from cost to coverage, and how the company compares to the best double glazing companies in the UK.

When upgrading your windows, you can choose from both local and national installers. Anglian Home Improvements is one of the largest national providers, but does bigger always mean better? We assess everything from pricing and guarantees to style range and customer satisfaction to help you decide.

When comparing options, be sure to get multiple quotes. This not only helps you understand the cost of double glazing, but also gives you leverage to negotiate better deals.

Why choose Anglian Windows?

Area covered: England, Scotland and Wales

Founded: 1966

Guarantee: 10 years for products, 15 years for gas-filled sealed units

Best for: National coverage and range of styles

Anglian Home Improvements is the longest-running company on our list, established in 1966. Now owned by private equity firm Alchemy Partners, it fits over half a million windows, doors and other home products annually.

With operations across Britain, Anglian offers a wide range of services, including windows, doors, porches, blinds and conservatories. So if national reach and extensive product choice are your top priorities, Anglian Home Improvements should top your list. It offers a dizzying selection of uPVC, aluminium and timber models, with all sorts of sizes and colours.

Anglian manufactures its windows in its Norwich factory and can tailor them to your exact measurements. The range includes:

uPVC, aluminium and timber windows

Casement, sash, tilt-and-turn and bay styles

Secondary glazing for additional insulation

Anglian’s uPVC windows are especially popular for their durability and value. Timber frames offer a more traditional look, while aluminium appeals to modern homes.

Cost is one of our key assessment factors, and Anglian does have a reputation for being on the pricier side. However, the company also promises to match competitors’ uPVC window prices — a strong incentive to shop around before you commit.

Still, while it’s tempting to let Anglian Home Improvements match the lowest quote, don’t stop there. If you have chosen Anglian as your window fitter, then make sure to negotiate and see if any further discounts are available.

Anglian Home Improvements also offers money off if you recycle your old windows through the firm, which might make for a further attractive discount.

On average, replacing the windows in a three-bed home with uPVC double glazing costs around £4,500, though this depends on your location and specifications. To see how this compares with other installers, check out our guide to UK window prices.

Anglian Home Improvements does provide finance options, though the advertised 12.9% APR is less competitive than most personal loans, with rates closer to half of what Anglian is offering being available. If you can, using your savings or arranging external financing may offer better value.

A big plus for Anglian, though, is the sheer choice available, with wooden options as well as uPVC and aluminium. The firm will also make sash windows, as well as the usual outward-opening casement style. Modern tilt and turn windows – the ones that will hinge at the bottom to allow a small vent at the top as well as hinging on the side – and bay windows are also on offer, as is secondary glazing.

Pros:

Wide range of materials and styles

Nationwide coverage

Established reputation

Cons:

Higher-than-average prices

Mixed customer reviews

What to look for in a quote

According to our research, the average three-bed house should cost about £4,500 to fit with new double-glazed uPVC windows, depending on location and window sizes.

It’s important to haggle, perhaps more than with other purchases. Windows are more of a buyer’s market, since unless the panes themselves are broken, it’s a purchase you can put off, at least for a little while.

This gives you the upper hand and allows some time to research the best price and options.

Depending on the installer and how tricky your installation is, you may be able to shave up to half off the initial quote you are given.

This may seem unlikely, but it’s true. That’s because many firms rely on Britons’ general discomfort over asking for discounts to make expensive initial offers. They also rely on their competitors doing the same.

Smaller outfits that feel they need to be more competitive may not be able to drop by as much – use your judgement.

As well as using this guide, it is also worth getting personal recommendations. If a company has done a good job at a fair price for a friend or colleague, they will probably do the same for you.

How we made this guide

We spoke to customers and fitters across the UK, as well as insiders in the double glazing market to find you the average prices for windows of all styles.

They gave us tips on how to negotiate and save money, and they told us never to say yes to the first quote you are offered.

Why trust us?

The Independent has reported on climate and green energy since its founding in 1986. We’ve reviewed hundreds of energy-saving products and services — from double glazing to the best window finance and other guides on green power.. Our reviews are backed by expert research, real customer feedback and transparent comparisons.

FAQs

Should I get double or triple glazing?

While double glazing is the usual choice for a home outside of a heavily restricted planning area, triple glazing could be a good option for some buyers, especially those in windy locations or those on busy, noisy roads. Expect to pay 15-30 per cent more than for double glazing.

These windows are heavier and available in fewer styles. Finding triple-glazed windows in timber and aluminium is difficult.

What is the average cost for double glazing?

The average cost of a new set of eight uPVC windows for an average three-bedroom home in the UK is currently about £4,500, according to research by The Independent.

The price you will pay for a new set of double glazing depends heavily on the style, materials, colours and glazing type of your windows, together with how many you need and where you are in the country.

Most buyers opt for white uPVC, which is a type of plastic. It does not rust or rot, an advantage over wood, and it is cheaper than aluminium, the other popular low-maintenance material. It also doesn’t bend like an aluminium can.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of double glazing?

Pros:

Great insulation

Reduced noise

Energy efficiency

Available in many styles

Cons: