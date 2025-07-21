Everest windows review: best installer for transparent pricing

When choosing a company to install new double glazing, transparent pricing and reliable guarantees are key considerations. In this Everest windows review, we examine one of the UK's most well-known double glazing installers, assessing its current reputation, pricing transparency, and product quality to help you make an informed decision.

We know that the cost of double glazing is a significant investment, and that is why we recommend comparing multiple quotes from installers to secure the most competitive price. Factors influencing the cost of double glazing should include window style, material, location, and the installer’s reputation.

In our detailed Everest windows review, we consider essential elements such as pricing, guarantees, national coverage, and customer feedback. For a comprehensive overview of other installers and typical UK window prices, check our broader list of the best double glazing companies.

Why choose Everest?

Area covered: England, Scotland and Wales

Founded: 2024

Guarantee: 10 years

Best for: National coverage and transparent pricing

Everest is a familiar brand to many, thanks to memorable TV campaigns in the 1980s and 2000s featuring installations at the Tan Hill Inn, Britain’s highest pub.

But the company has had a troubled history in recent years, entering administration in both 2020, during the Covid lockdowns, and again in 2024. Everest is now under the ownership of Anglian Home Improvements.

Its financial instability previously left some customers with unfulfilled warranties and the inability to cancel orders. Fortunately, Everest’s new owners honoured purchases made just before the collapse.

Everest provides a broad selection of window options, including uPVC, timber, and aluminium. Its user-friendly website also lists doors and conservatories.

Despite this, Everest's financial troubles and mixed customer reviews rank it lowest among the companies we've evaluated.

open image in gallery Everest windows ad filmed at the Tan Hill Inn ( Everest )

However, a significant positive for Everest is its transparent pricing guide, a rarity in the industry and indeed unlike any other firm we have reviewed.

Standard uPVC casement windows range from £700 to £1,800 per window. Sash windows typically cost around 50 per cent more, tilt-and-turn models 25 per cent more, bay windows 150 per cent more, aluminium frames about 25 per cent more, and timber around 50 per cent more than uPVC.

Readers should note that these prices are the company’s asking prices and should be taken as a starting point for negotiations. Buyers should view these as a starting point and aim to negotiate downwards by 25 to 50 per cent, particularly if paying upfront or commissioning additional work.

Everest says its windows are now triple-glazed as standard, enhancing heat retention but adding approximately 10 to 20 per cent to the overall cost.

Financing options are available through Everest, but with a steep interest rate of 12.9 per cent, it is advisable to consider using savings or exploring loans from high-street lenders offering significantly lower rates.

Pros:

Transparent pricing

Triple glazing as standard for uPVC

Cons:

Expensive

Mixed customer reviews

Went under twice in recent years

What to look for in a quote

Based on our research, fitting new double-glazed uPVC windows in an average three-bedroom home should cost approximately £4,500. Location, window sizes, and styles will affect this price.

It’s important to haggle. Windows are more of a buyers’ market because, unless the panes themselves are broken, it’s a purchase you can put off, at least for a little while. This gives you the upper hand and allows some time to research the best price and options.

Depending on the installer and how tricky your installation is, you may be able to shave up to half off the initial quote you are given.

This may seem unlikely, but it’s true. Given the competitiveness of the double glazing market, buyers have considerable leverage to negotiate. Take your time and do thorough research to secure the best price.

Quotes from larger installers may initially be inflated, relying on consumer hesitation to negotiate. However, smaller installers, eager to secure business, may have less room to offer discounts.

Seek personal recommendations when possible. Companies that provide fair pricing and reliable service for others will likely offer the same to you.

How we made this guide

We spoke to customers and fitters across the UK, as well as insiders in the double glazing market to find you the average prices for windows of all styles.

They gave us tips on how to negotiate and save money and they told us never to say yes to the first quote you are offered.

Why trust us?

The Independent has been reporting on green energy and climate matters since it was founded in 1986. Since then, we have written hundreds of reviews and news stories on energy, including the best window fitters, the best window finance and other guides on green power.

FAQs

Should I get double or triple glazing?

While double glazing is the usual choice for a home outside of a heavily restricted planning area, triple glazing could be a good option for some buyers, especially those in windy locations or those on busy, noisy roads. Expect to pay 15-30 percent more than for double glazing.

These windows are heavier and available in fewer styles. Finding triple glazed windows in timber and aluminium is difficult.

open image in gallery ( Getty/iStock )

What is the average cost for double glazing?

The average cost of a new set of eight uPVC windows for an average three-bedroom home in the UK is currently about £4,500, according to research by The Independent.

The price you will pay for a new set of double glazing depends heavily on the style, materials, colours and glazing type of your windows, together with how many you need and where you are in the country.

Most buyers opt for white uPVC, which is a type of plastic. It does not rust or rot, an advantage over wood, and it is cheaper than aluminium, the other popular low-maintenance material. It also doesn’t bend like aluminium can.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of double glazing?

Pros:

Variety of styles

Cost-effective

Good insulation

Reduces noise

Cons: