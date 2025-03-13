Smart home security FAQs
How do smart home security systems work?
Unlike traditional systems, smart home security kits are wireless and connect to your smartphone via an internet connection. Such kits usually consist of a base station which connects to your router, either with Wi-Fi or an Ethernet cable, then connects to dozens of wireless accessories like motion detectors, door/window sensors, sirens, keypads, cameras and more.
Most kits also come with a wireless keypad for arming and disarming the alarm, although this can also be done via a smartphone app and, often, by speaking to a voice assistant like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Some systems can be configured to turn on and off based on the location of your smartphone, and that of anyone you live with.
When triggered by a break-in or movement, these alarms alert you via the smartphone app. Some also make an automated phone call to your or whoever is on your emergency contacts list. Some systems offer professional monitoring for a monthly fee, where service agents respond to your alarm, use the cameras (with your prior permission) to see what’s going on, and even call the emergency services if required.
Should I install it myself or get professional help?
In practically every case, smart home alarm systems can be installed without professional help. Most simply connect to your router, then use wireless technology and battery power to function, leaving you to fit the various sensors and detectors to your walls, doors and windows either with the included screws or adhesive pads.
Some external devices, like sirens and security cameras, might require a ladder and a power drill to mount them onto an outside wall. But that’s about as difficult as these installations get. Once installed, the systems are usually set up and configured via a smartphone app.
Are home security systems worth the money?
It’s hard to put a price on securing your home against burglars. Hardware costs are generally quite similar between brands, although naturally the larger the system, the more devices included and therefore the more you’ll have to pay.
What’s arguably more important is the cost of an ongoing subscription. Most smart alarm systems offer extra features via a monthly or annual subscription, including cloud storage for video camera recordings and enhanced functionality. Professional monitoring also comes as part of a subscription, but few alarm systems offer this service in the UK.
For example, Ring and Eufy both offer professional monitoring (for a fee) in the US, but they don’t offer it in the UK. If you want professional monitoring in the UK, Simplisafe is one of your best options, and our current favourite smart home alarm system.
What are the key features to look out for?
Almost all systems get the basics right, by including a base station, motion detectors, door/window sensors, a keypad for arming and disarming, and a smartphone app.
Beyond that, features to look out for are battery and cellular backup systems for the base station; with those, it will keep working for a limited time (usually 12 to 24 hours), even if your internet goes off and there’s a power cut.
Another useful feature is smart home connectivity. If you already have some smart home devices, like security cameras or a video doorbell, it might be worth buying an alarm system from the same ecosystem, like Eufy, or which works with the same smart home platform, like Alexa or Apple HomeKit.
The biggest optional extra is professional monitoring, which sees an agent remotely check your home when the alarm is triggered and even call the emergency services on your behalf.
The verdict: Best smart home security system
Simplisafe is our favourite smart home security system. It is very easy to set up and install, and there’s a wide range of optional extras to build a whole-home system. But what helps this system stand out from its rivals is the option to pay for professional monitoring. Since Ring and Eufy don’t offer this service in the UK, it’s something that puts Simplisafe at the top of our list.
If you don’t need professional monitoring, then check out Ring and Eufy. Both offer excellent alarm kits that connect to their wider smart home systems comprising security cameras, video doorbells and more. We especially like how Eufy records footage locally, thus avoiding the cloud storage fees imposed by Ring.