Installing comprehensive home security doesn’t need to be as complicated or expensive as it sounds. Today’s smart home technology means security systems can be wireless, easy to fit, and controlled from a smartphone, or even your voice.

There are many different companies to choose from, each offering their own range of security systems that vary greatly in terms of price and scale. Some smaller systems work best for one-bedroom apartments, while others have enough components to secure an average home, and some can even be expanded into a vast system of 100 individual devices all working together to protect you and your home.

Key players to watch in this space are Ring, Yale, Simplisafe and Eufy, but there are many more besides, each offering devices like video doorbells, motion detectors, door sensors, sirens, keypads and more.

These systems all work in a broadly similar way, with their individual sensors connecting wirelessly to a central control hub, which then connects to the internet via your router. The system is then controlled using a smartphone app.

But where they differ is where it comes to subscriptions and live monitoring. The latter is where a company employs agents who are alerted when your home alarm is triggered. They can then alert you, check in on your home through the status of sensors and even via the security cameras, before calling the police or other emergency services if required. Some monitoring alarm services will also, included with the cost of their subscription, dispatch an agent to check on the home if the situation is unclear.

How we tested

open image in gallery We tested kits from brands like Yale, Eufy, Simplisafe and Ring ( The Independent / Alistair Charlton )

I installed and used each of the alarm systems featured below for at least a week. During that time, I assessed how smooth the installation process was, how well the companion smartphone application worked, and whether the hardware optionally connects to smart home platforms like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Home.

With the installation complete, I used each alarm system as if it were my own. Fitted to the doors and windows of my home, I monitored how quickly the systems responded to entry and exit, and assessed the loudness of their sirens. I also paid close attention to how much configurability each offered, what other products can be added to expand the system and, of course, what their various subscription services offer.

I also tested how well the security systems work when away from home and, where available, how they interact with other smart home products, such as Philips Hue lighting.

Why you can trust us

The Independent is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert shopping advice across a range of home improvement products. Our team of experts has spent years testing and rating the latest smart home tech in our homes, gardens and under real-world conditions, so you can be sure our verdicts are authentic and based on personal experience with each product featured. When it comes to security systems, our expert testers consider everything from app features and ease of setup to ongoing subscription costs.

Best smart home security systems 2025: