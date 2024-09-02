Jump to content

I tried Myprotein’s new cheaper protein powder – this is why it’s my new go-to

This supplement is designed to help people build muscle for less – and I was impressed

Harry Bullmore
Fitness writer
Monday 02 September 2024 13:17
This new protein powder comes with a more affordable price tag, but is it worth it?
This new protein powder comes with a more affordable price tag, but is it worth it? (The Independent)

Myprotein already has a reputation as one of the most affordable places to pick up supplements, protein powders and activewear for almost every discipline. Now, to help its customers build muscle while keeping costs down, the brand has released its cheapest protein powder to date: the Myprotein essential whey protein.

This new powder retails at £34.99 for a 52-serving pouch, which is significantly cheaper than the retail giant’s previous and most popular protein powder (Myprotein impact whey protein, £41.99 for 33 servings). And, in true Myprotein style, it’s rarely full price – at the time of writing, you can pick up a bag for just £15.99.

I’m a long-time Myprotein user, with the brand having helped me hit my daily protein quota since I was a cash-strapped student, so I decided to see if this new supplement could match my previous favourites.

Myprotein essential whey protein

Myprotein essential whey protein
  1.  £15 from Myprotein.com
The verdict:

Having taken the Myprotein essential whey protein for a spin, it’s very likely that I’ll now be adding it to my basket in favour of my usual impact whey protein powder.

It mixes well, tastes good, and most importantly each bag goes much further, making it a more affordable option to support my regular schedule of lifting weights and running.

As for the slightly lower protein content, I’m also happy to tinker with the serving sizes or add a second scoop to my shaker if I’m falling well short of my daily goal. So, in summary, it’s a thumbs up from me.

