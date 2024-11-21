If you like Lululemon, you’ll love this brand – and its early Black Friday deals are better

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

“Lululemon ruined gym clothes for me,” my workout buddy tells me. “Since buying some leggings, I haven’t been able to go back to wearing other brands, and my bank account isn’t happy about it.”

In other words: the brand makes premium clothes, but these come with a premium price tag. Lululemon also rarely runs any sales, aside from Black Friday and the deals in its “we made too much” section – although you can still expect to pay a fair amount there. The clothes are worth it, sure, but sometimes it would be nice to find some slightly more affordable deals.

Luckily, I recently discovered a lesser-known Californian activewear brand, which matches Lululemon’s consistently high quality. But, unlike Lululemon, Vuori already has an ongoing sale with some decent discounts on offer.

Don’t expect bargain bin prices – Vuori doesn’t do that. Instead, the company promises a Black Friday promotion starting on 28 November, which “will add value to your purchase, rather than a discount”. But you can still pick up some luxe items for less. And having tried a range of Vuori products, trust me when I say you won’t be disappointed. Here are my favourite deals you can shop right now.

My favourite men’s Vuori Black Friday deals

Vuori ACTV performance hat: Was £35, now £14, Vuoriclothing.co.uk

open image in gallery Vuori ACTV performance hat ( Vuori )

The baseball cap is having a moment thanks to the sports-luxe trend. But buying a nice baseball cap is easier said than done. If you can track one down that has a clean design, nice colour and a good fit which doesn’t feel slightly off, you’ve hit the jackpot. This hat hit a home run in all three categories for me, and at better than half-price, it could be worth snapping up.

Vuori Sunday performance short 7.5in: Was £90, now £36, Vuoriclothing.co.uk

open image in gallery Vuori Sunday performance short 7.5in ( Vuori )

These shorts are fast becoming a favourite for me. The casual fit and 7.5in inseam means they look just as natural on the beach as they do in the gym, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have impressive workout credentials. The material is incredibly soft, earning them top marks on the comfort front, and it’s stretchy too, allowing me to sink into a deep squat without a second thought. Shorts of this quality would usually set you back £90, but you can currently pick a pair up for a far more palatable £36 in the sale.

Vuori current tech tee: Was £65, now £52, Vuoriclothing.co.uk

open image in gallery Vuori current tech tee ( Vuori )

With a reduced price of £52, the current tech tee is far from cheap, but it’s the only T-shirt that’s ever evoked an appreciative “ooh” sound when I slipped it on. It boasts a flattering fit, the sumptuously soft four-way knit stretch material feels amazing, and it’s moisture-wicking too. As a bonus, whether I’ve worn it for dinner or deadlifts, it’s always drawn an impressive amount of compliments.

Vuori venice wool pullover: Was £135, now £54, Vuoriclothing.co.uk

open image in gallery Vuori venice wool pullover ( Vuori )

Activewear has no business looking this good. As someone who has spent much of their training time in old 10K freebie T-shirts and wildly oversized hand-me-down hoodies (or “pump covers”, as the kids are now calling them), this Vuori pullover is a marked step up. It’s made of a soft wool blend, has four-way stretch for added comfort, and is better than half-price in the sale.

Vuori ponto performance pant: Was £105, now £80, Vuoriclothing.co.uk

open image in gallery Vuori ponto performance pant ( Vuori )

Vuori clothes are the most comfortable I’ve ever worn. Joggers are the most comfortable item of clothing there is. Put the two together and what do you have? Ultimate comfort. With an elastic waistband and sweat-wicking dreamknit fabric, you can wear the ponto performance pant for lifting weights, lounging around and pretty much everything in between.

Best women’s Vuori Black Friday deals

Vuori rib studio short: Was £65, now £26, Vuoriclothing.co.uk

open image in gallery Vuori rib studio short ( Vuori )

In a saturated activewear space, Vuori sets itself apart by providing clothes that look and feel great to wear. I’ve never worn a garment from this brand that wasn’t made from lightweight, breathable and supremely comfortable material. These moisture-wicking ribbed studio shorts have a high-rise waist and four-way stretch credentials, making them a great fit for yoga and Pilates sessions, and they’re now down to less than £30.

Vuori evolve legging: Was £125, now £50, Vuoriclothing.co.uk

open image in gallery Vuori evolve legging ( Vuori )

The Vuori evolve leggings earned the title of “best for all-day wear” when The Independent’s fitness experts tested the best leggings on the market. Our team found them “sleek yet buttery soft” from the first wear, adding that “despite the silkiness, they’re suprisingly supportive and look very flattering”. Our writer adds: “Best of all, the high waistband and free-cut hem around the ankle give the leggings a more fashion-forward look, so we’d happily wear these while out for coffee after the gym... and possibly never take them off again.”

Vuori stripe daily legging: Was £100, now £80, Vuoriclothing.co.uk

open image in gallery Vuori stripe daily legging ( Vuori )

These aren’t the cheapest leggings in the Vuori sale, that honour goes to the rib studio legging (£38, Vuoriclothing.co.uk) but the stripe daily leggings are among the most versatile. The classic four-way stretch material lends itself to daily wear or trips to the gym, while the striped design marks a departure from the classic all-black legging and adds a little flair.

Read more: Keep up to date with all the latest Black Friday deals with our live blog