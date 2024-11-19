Black Friday 2024 live: Latest offers on everything from Superdrug to Nintendo
Brands and retailers are kicking off their Black Friday sales early, with deals on ghd, Ninja and more
Withjust over a week to go until Black Friday officially begins, we’re seeing hundreds of early deals dropping across major brands and retailers, including Currys, Argos, Debenhams, Boots and Shark, so you can start your shopping right away.
Whether you’re looking to stock up on beauty essentials, replace your old laptop, or invest in a new mattress, the IndyBest team has been compiling hundreds of impressive deals in our Black Friday shopping guides. But for real-time updates on discounts and news as it drops, our liveblog has you covered.
The Black Friday sales could save you cash on a TV, toys, jewellery and furniture, but the steepest discounts aren’t necessarily the best deals. The most impressive discounts are those on products that are actually worth your money, so we’ll make sure to bring you offers on items we’ve tested ourselves.
So far, Samsung has started its sale, ghd is offering up to 25 per cent off everything, Oodie has 50 per cent off blanket hoodies and Dyson is offering hundreds of pounds off its products. Elsewhere, you can find bargains at Boots, Currys, Argos, Lookfantastic and more. It’s shaping up to be one of the biggest Black Friday sales ever.
Where has Black Friday started?
Let’s kick things off by taking a look at some of the retailers who have already launched their Black Friday sale.
First up is Boots, where you’ll find savings of up to 30 per cent across its range of fragrances and cosmetics. The retailer’s £10 Tuesday sale is also in full swing – no prizes for guessing what that sale is about.
Deals are live on everything from Dyson to Elemis
Welcome back to the IndyBest Black Friday liveblog. The shopping season is well and truly in full swing ahead of the sale’s official start date of 29 November.
Retailers have kicked off their Black Friday sales early, bringing deals and discounts to everything from air fryers and vacuum cleaners to laptops, phones and more.
Stick with us on the liveblog today to grab the latest discounts as they appear.
I’ve found the best offers offers ahead of the main event, from Dyson, Apple, The Ordinary and more
Find more Nintendo deals this Black Friday
If you don’t fancy a workout with Nintendo Switch Sports, don’t sweat it. We’ve got even more Switch deals over on our guide to the best Black Friday Nintendo deals.
Ahead of the sale and during it, we’ll be rounding up the top discounts on bundles, games and Switch accessories.
Switch OLED consoles, bundles and Nintendo games are already receiving discounts ahead of the official sale
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal
Nintendo hasn’t directly discounted the Switch this Black Friday (not yet at least) but the legendary games company is offering deals on bundles including the console, games and Switch Online membership.
Nintendo Switch sports bundle Was £324.99, now £249, Amazon.co.uk
This fitness-focused bundle deal on the original Nintendo Switch comes with Nintendo Switch Sports, a leg-strap accessory and a 12-month Switch Online membership thrown in for free.
Want more Shark deals this Black Friday?
The IndyBest team has more Shark fans than a Jaws screening, so it’s only natural that we’ve put together a complete guide to the best Black Friday deals on Shark vacuum cleaners.
We’re updating our shopping guides constantly in the run up to the sale officially kicking off on 29 November, so pop back in to find the latest discounts as they drop.
Hoover up savings on vacuum cleaners, hair tools and more
Save £100 on this Shark vacuum cleaner
We’re big fans of Shark hoovers here at IndyBest. And yes, we’re aware that hoover is technically a brand name. And no, we’ll never stop calling them hoovers.
What’s that? You want us to prove that hoover is an acceptable generic term for vacuum cleaners? We’ll do that while you hoover up this £100 saving on a top-rated model from Shark.
Shark anti hair wrap corded bagless upright vacuum cleaner: Was £230, now £129, Argos.co.uk
While cordless vacuums are certainly useful for moving around the house, sometimes a heavier, corded appliance is what you need for a super deep clean. With Shark’s signature anti hair wrap technology, your vacuum will remove the hair from the brush-roll as you clean, so you don’t have to pull out a matted hair ball at the end.
The best laptop deals this Black Friday
If that Microsoft Surface Laptop deal is more than you’d like to spend, take a look at our full guide to the best laptop deals this Black Friday.
We’re rounding up the latest discounts on budget-friendly laptops from Lenovo, Asus, Apple and more.
I’m rounding up the best deals on everything from gaming laptops to Chromebooks
Save 20% on the Microsoft Surface Laptop
Microsoft has kicked off its early Black Friday sale, dropping discounts of up to 28 per cent across its new Surface Laptop range. While far from the cheapest laptop deal you’re going to find, this is a big saving on a premium device. If you’ve been eyeing up Microsoft’s rival to the MacBook, now’s your chance to grab one for less.
Microsoft Surface Laptop: Was £1,249, now £999, Amazon.co.uk
I’m a big fan of the Surface Laptop, featuring it on my round-up of the best laptops of 2024. The device is as near to a MacBook-style experience as you’ll find on any Windows laptop. Meanwhile, the minimalist design, unified and streamlined software, and premium build quality all scream top-tier, with none of the usual bloatware and tacked-on apps found in other high-end Windows laptops.
More Xbox Black Friday deals are here
The Xbox Series X has also received a price cut ahead of the Black Friday sale, albeit a small one. I’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals on the Xbox in my article below. There are also discounts on the wireless controller and internal storage cards, as well as games such as FC 25 and Death Stranding.
Consles, bundles, games and accessories are all getting price cuts this Black Friday