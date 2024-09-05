Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



We know her as the star of cult sci-fi show The X-Files and more recently, as Dr Jean Millburn – Sex Education’s no-nonsense sex therapist. Now, Gillian Anderson has reprised the role of confidant and sex expert with the launch of a new book titled Want: Sexual Fantasies.

Inspired by Nancy Friday’s 1973 book of women’s fantasies, My Secret Garden, Anderson’sWant is a collection of 174 sexual fantasies submitted by women from around the world. Every admission is anonymous and Anderson has also revealed that her own fantasy lies hidden in the pages.

Erotic fiction has become incredibly popular in the last five years and we’ve seen a boom in spicy literature as particular franchises have hit the mainstream and accrued loyal fanbases. Of course, #BookTok has had a hand in this shift, as has the sex positivity movement, which seeks to normalise healthy expressions of sexuality and put an end to shame culture.

Want, however, is not a work of fiction. It’s a compendium of real sexual fantasies sent to Anderson by real women. These anonymous letters provide an insight into the interior lives and sexual imaginations of a broad spectrum of people. Some confessions may resonate, some may shock and some might elicit empathy, but each represents a real woman. Interested to learn more? Here’s everything we know about Anderson’s new book, including where to buy it.

‘Want: Sexual fantasies’ by Gillian Anderson, published by Bloomsbury: £15.19, Amazon.co.uk

( Bloomsbury Publishing )

Anderson has been vocal about her support for improved sex education, body literacy and the need to speak more openly about sex. Last year, the actor and activist launched a soft drinks brand called G-Spot – a range of adaptogenic sparkling drinks that aim to boost libido and support sexual health.

However, she suggests that this new book isn’t just about sex, and that in its totality it actually explores “womanhood and motherhood, infidelity and exploitation, consent and respect, fairness and egalitarianism, love and hate, pleasure and pain”.

The arrival of Want will perhaps encourage us all to see sexuality and the role of fantasy as a healthy expression of our humanness, and not a source of shame. Whether or not you’re comfortable reading a copy on your commute is up to you, but it’s certainly one worth adding to your TBR pile.

