Best women’s gym trainers, according to a fitness editor

Finding a gym shoe that suits every workout style is tough. Some trainers will offer incredible bounce and flexibility – ideal if you need to be agile and move fast – while others will ground you and provide unbeatable grip, which you’ll need if you’re lifting heavy weights and pushing equipment such as sleds around. Ideally, your gym shoe will work as hard as possible to hit every requirement but the fact of the matter is some are better suited to certain exercises than others.
If you’re seeking the perfect pair of trainers for workouts, it’s worth considering which types of exercise you tend to do the most and how you’ll be using the shoes. If you’re not much of a weightlifter, a lightweight shoe with plenty of bounce will probably be worth the investment.
“A responsive shoe that gives that slight ‘bounce’ with each step reduces the impact on knees and ankles during treadmill runs,” explains professional running athlete and Olympian Viktoriya Tkachuk. “With the right blend of flexibility and support, you can move through exercises such as lateral bounds and box jumps, without feeling off-balance.”
However, if your preferred workout features weighted squats and Olympic lifts, you’ll want a sturdy sole and enough room in the toe box to splay your toes for balance, making your ideal shoe very different to a springy, streamlined trainer.
“Feeling ‘rooted’ to the ground means you can generate more force with heavier loads,” says personal trainer Edwina Jenner. “A virtually flat-bottomed shoe allows you to feel greater contact with the ground when doing heavy lifts or squats.”
Design varies across the best gym shoes but you’ll find plenty of incredibly functional styles that look great, too. Below, I’ve rounded up my pick of the best women’s gym trainers for every style of fitness. Read on to find your perfect match.
Gym trainers should meet a basic set of criteria before any other technical bells and whistles come into play. They should be comfortable and breathable, allow your toes to splay naturally and support your ankles well, by cradling the heel. When testing the best gym shoes, I also looked at whether they were true to size or needed sizing up or down for a better fit. I assessed the flexibility of the upper, the springiness or sturdiness of the sole and the toe-to-heel drop. Of course, I considered the design, too, judging the materials for look and feel, sustainability credentials and rating the colourways and branding. Here are the ones that impressed me the most.
I bought my metcons after walking for miles in flat-soled shoes, along Venice Beach in the hot sun. The comfort I felt, in contrast to the trainers I’d been wearing, is something I’ll never forget. Since then, these training shoes have become a staple during trips to the gym, as the comfort is unmatched and they’re flexible with great grip underfoot.
Like many of the shoes in this list, the metcon 6 can’t do it all in terms of meeting your needs for every single workout style. You ideally need quite a different style of shoe to lift very heavy weights versus what works well for running, burpees and agility-style training. The shoe’s base is pretty stable, though, so, it’s better than some other gym shoes for weight training. The style won’t hold you back but it also won’t improve your weights session like other shoes might.
What it is great for is HIIT, dance classes, indoor cardio and anything agility-based, so there is plenty of variety on offer and it’s a good-looking shoe, to boot.
If you’re looking for flexibility and support for your indoor cardio sessions, the sole of these trainers offers both in spades. Exercises such as treadmill running, jumps and squats can impact your knees after a heavy session, so, you’ll want a shoe that will provide plenty of cushioning, to take the edge off and absorb the impact.
A straightforward running shoe won’t offer much stability if you’re completing lateral exercises, so, rather than opting for a stacked runner intended for pounding the pavements, something such as this Under Armour shoe is a much better option.
The outsole grip holds up well through countless sessions, without slipping (even on slick gym floors), and the mesh upper keeps your feet cool – even in the sweatiest settings.
Ideal for treadmill runs, indoor sprints, classes and HIIT sessions, this shoe is also the most affordable on this list.
This shoe is sure to draw attention, both inside and outside the gym, thanks to the bold blue sole. Made from 68 per cent bio-content, this is the most sustainable fitness shoe currently on the market.
The knitted and seamless upper hugs the foot nicely, however, the elastic material did mean the foot slipped a little during more intense cardio sessions. Nonetheless, the sole of the shoe provides plenty of stability, making it a sound choice for lifting weights and shorter runs.
Although it is advertised as a running shoe, it’s worth noting the 298g weight did feel a bit on the heavier side for those undertaking longer or fast-paced runs. For bursts of cardio and interval training, however, it fared very well.
The futureone was also found to be extremely comfortable. The midsole arch felt great after a long session and there was no unnecessary friction on the arch of the foot.
If lightness is what you look for in a shoe, this is the one for you. It’s super lightweight and flexible – so much so, that it almost feels like you’re not wearing a shoe (which can be a strange experience if you’re used to wearing something chunkier).
Most of the best gym shoes will either offer flexibility and hydraulics or grip and weight but this shoe is perhaps the closest you’ll get to the best of both. For this reason, it’s ideal for workouts that feature a range of moves, from lifting weights to sprinting, and it’s a great option for CrossFit and Hyrox.
The composition helps with this shoe’s versatility, too. The rubber wraps on the midfoot help with activities such as rope climbing and agility-focused movements, while the textured rubber outsole protects against knocks and scuffs when you’re doing burpees.
If you really love the barefoot feel, you can wear this shoe sockless, thanks to the soft breathable lining – although, the sockless wear did feel a little strange.
The ultraboost has been my favourite training shoe of choice for years, having seen her through countless classes and workouts. The go-to shoe if comfort is your chief concern, it’s made from Adidas’s signature “primeknit” fabric, which hugs the foot like a sock.
The outsole is also very flexible, made with “stretchweb” that helps with agility-focused movements such as quick turns and jumps. This is not the best running shoe by Adidas but it is a great gym all-rounder. The shoe is cushioned and lightweight but the sole isn’t too stacked, meaning you can still plant your feet for lifting.
This style is a little springier than some of the sturdier flat-soled shoes in this guide, so, while you can lift heavy in them, you might not feel as securely planted as you might in a gum-sole trainer, for example.
The ultraboost has been through several iterations and comes in a range of cool neutral colourways. It’s also worth noting this shoe runs small, so you might want to consider sizing up if you have wider feet.
Best for varied workouts, such as HITT, during which you’ll be hitting the ground and doing a range of movements, the cloud X 4 trainers blend form and function beautifully.
This shoe offers plenty of grip and spring for jumping, twisting, squatting and doing short sprints. With extra padding in the heel, the shoe offers great support, too. This means it’s not bad for lifting but not the best shoe you’ll find if you’re planning on hauling heavy weights.
Still, this style can get the job done, without a risk of injury, and it’s a far better choice for mixed movement styles than a running shoe with a thicker foam sole, for example.
The cloud X 4 is also a very durable shoe with a reinforced midsole. The fit is snug but true to size and, of course, as with most styles from On, it’s very comfortable. I didn’t notice any chafing at the tongue, and the toebox was wide enough to allow toes to move comfortably, despite the close fit.
This shoe also looks great. On has excellent style credentials and the cloud series is an ‘it’ collection on the fitness scene.
A flat-soled shoe might not be your first choice for the gym but where heavy lifting is concerned, stability is key. The super lightweight and aerodynamic form of a running shoe just won’t go the distance if your sport of choice is Olympic lifting.
Many people opt for more of a ‘lifestyle shoe’ for weight training, simply because a flatter chunkier sole offers better stability and grounding. Some PTs have explained how they default to a trusty Adidas Samba for weights sessions, while others favour a Nike blazer – both unlikely choices, if you ask us.
This is precisely why a gum-soled shoe, such as the eagle ’86 by Gola, comes into its own when heavyweights are the order of the day. The sole is grippy enough to help you plant your feet and stay put all the way through each lift and provides plenty of solid support.
Unlike other more fashion-forward flat-soled trainers, the eagle has a flexible toebox with added ventilation, as well as comfortable terry lining that stops your foot from budging.
The cool vintage-inspired design takes cues from the 1980s and is available in multiple colourways. The shoe runs true to size but loosens up a little after a few wears.
Built for the gym, this shoe is a R.A.D hero product. It not only looks great, it offers plenty of range and feels comfortable from the first wear.
I found it excelled in more dynamic exercise settings, such as HIIT and CrossFit workouts, with enough cushioning to support through box jumps, burpees and short runs of up to 1km.
There isn’t so much foam underfoot that it lacks stability for lifting weights, so it’s also one of the more versatile training shoes on this list.
I struggled to find fault with this shoe. It’s also one of the only workout shoes I’ve ever owned that I’ve wanted to wear as an everyday trainer – hats off to the R.A.D design team.
Specifically designed for a female foot, this shoe from Lululemon is another great choice if your workouts are relatively varied or if exercise classes are your thing. The strongfeel is very easy to move in – weighing just 390g, this style will see you through the majority of your moves with ease.
I found that these shoes offered a snug fit during testing and didn’t budge during high-intensity workouts and longer bursts of cardio. However, if you have wider feet, you might want to size up.
They also offer great grip, making it a safe all-rounder for most activities in the gym. Though, bear in mind the sole is relatively cushioned, which offers plenty of spring but can interfere with stability if you’re lifting very heavy weights.
Choosing the right gym shoe might not dramatically change your workouts but it will reduce the risk of injury and ensure you’re comfortable enough to push through to a new PB. Of course, there are trainers that are better suited to certain exercise styles but a few tick plenty of boxes when it comes to versatility. Overall, one of the best choices in this department is the Nike free metcon 6, which provides support, comfort and flexibility, and can stand the test of extra weight.
Certain workout styles, such as the CrossFit WOD, require a range of movement, so, you’ll want a show that’s versatile. The New Balance minimus TR v2 impressed us during workouts like this. However, if your sessions are more cardio-heavy and you want something you can sprint in while still lifting the odd dumbbell, a hybrid running shoe such as the R.A.D one will see you right.
