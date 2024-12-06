Skims x The North Face will see you dubbed best dressed at apres-ski

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Whether you’re hitting the slopes this winter or dressing for cold climes closer to home, Kim Kardashian’s Skims and The North Face have joined forces for a limited-edition outdoor collection.

Hot on the heels of Skims’s line with Dolce & Gabanna, the label’s latest collab has a very different look. While the former was party-ready (and dripping in leopard print), the latter is sporty and characterised by the neutral colour palette synonymous with Kim Kardashian’s brand.

Skims already has you covered for swimwear and now it’s kitting you out for the mountains, too. The new range sees archival The North Face styles reimagined with Skims’s signature look – think the cult Nuptse jacket in a chocolate brown hue, and base layers with a curve-contouring fit.

The 14-strong line also includes beanies, leggings, fleece jackets and trousers. Though practical and streamlined for the slopes, the pieces are stylish enough to earn you the title of best dressed at apres-ski, thanks to the ochre, sienna, cocoa and onyx finishes.

“This marks Skims’s first-ever foray into the world of winterwear and partnering with The North Face allowed us to leverage their expertise in this category. The collection is a combination of functional and flattering apparel solutions for the season,” said Kardashian.

When will Skims x The North Face launch?

The latest collab from Kim Kardashian’s label will launch at 9am on Tuesday 10 December, on the Skims site. You can sign up with your email to be notified as soon as it drops.

How much will Skims x The North Face cost?

From its viral contour dresses to second-skin tops, Skims is known for its sub-£100 prices but The North Face collab sits at the pricier end of the spectrum. Prices range from £60-£360, with sizes spanning XXS-3XL.

