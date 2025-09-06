Spinzwin Promo Code: Matched Deposit Up To £100 & 20 Free Spins

Spinzwin, a UKGC-licensed online casino that is one of the most reputable sites on the market, is running a welcome offer that gives new users a matched deposit casino bonus up to £100 and 20 free spins when they sign up and deposit £10.

New users must sign up using the SpinzWin promo code SP100 before depositing £10 and receiving the SpinzWin bonus, which can be used on a variety of casino games – while the free spins can be used on the popular slot games Rich Wilde and Book of Dead.

Below, we’ve produced a guide to the new SpinzWin welcome offer, including how to access it, key terms and additional detail about this popular UK casino site.

SpinzWin Welcome Offer Explained

The SpinzWin promo code offer is a simple matched deposit and free spins offer which is typical of casino sites, with new customers able to land a matched deposit up to £100 as well as 20 free spins to use on the Rich Wilde and Book of Dead slot game.

New users must use the SpinzWin casino promo code SP100 when registering, and they must then place a minimum £10 deposit.

The offer is available to new customers only, and there isn’t currently a SpinzWin no deposit bonus on offer as an alternative, so users will have to credit their account in order to avail of their promos.

After the qualifying deposit is confirmed, customers will immediately receive their matched casino bonus funds and 20 free spins (deposit payments using Skrill and Neteller are not eligible for the offer). The spins reserved for the Rich Wilde and Book of Dead slots.

Winnings from free spins are capped at £20, while both casino bonus funds and free spins carry 50x wagering requirements.

Bonus funds must be used within 30 days or they will expire. Free spins are active for seven days before expiry.

How to Claim the SpinzWin Promo Code Offer

Below, we’ve included a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Spinzwin welcome offer:

Step 1: Register for a SpinzWin Casino account (you must be a new customer).

Step 2: Customers must use SpinzWin promo code SP100 on first deposit.

Step 3: Deposit £10 or more up to £100 using an eligible payment method (excluding Skrill and Neteller).

Step 4: Once deposit is confirmed, customers will receive a matched deposit up to £100 and 20 free spins to use on Book of Dead.

Step 5: Bonus funds must be used within 30 days and free spins within seven days.

Key Terms and Conditions of SpinzWin Promo

Below, we’ve provided a brief rundown of the key terms related to the offer. Remember to check the full T&Cs online before opting in:

Offer open to new players only — limited to one offer per household/device/IP.

There is a minimum deposit amount of £10 to qualify.

Customers must use SpinzWin bonus code SP100.

Bonus funds and free spins are awarded once the deposit is confirmed.

Free spins must be used on Rich Wilde and Book of Dead slot game.

Winnings from free spins are capped at £20.

Bonus funds and free spins winnings are subject to a 50x wagering requirement.

Payments using Skrill and Neteller are exempt from SpinzWin welcome offer.

Why Choose SpinzWin Casino?

There are several reasons why a potential user might choose SpinzWin Casino over other reputable slot sites.

Most importantly, it is a trusted brand with nearly 10 years of experience in the casino industry, and it is fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.

The casino provides impressive value with the Spinzwin new customer offer, with casino bonus funds and 20 free spins to use on a popular slot title, and the promo covers all the bases for new customers, with a low minimum deposit and straightforward sign up and deposit process to boot.

However, be mindful that these are not free spins with no wagering requirements, so any winnings from the bonus spins will have to be wagered 50 times over before being eligible for withdrawals.

Once signed up, customers will find a casino site that provides a wide variety of games, as well as plenty of interesting offers and promos for new customers.

Finally, the site offers the full range of responsible gambling tools and easy access to player support if either are needed.

Spinzwin Compared With Other Casino Offers

The table below shows a brief comparison of how the Spinzwin sign up offer compares to offers from other established brands and new online casinos:

Casino Welcome Offer Min Deposit Wagering Bonus Type Coral 100 free spins (no bonus funds) £10 None on spins Free spins PlayZee £300 + 100 Free Spins + 500 Zee Points £20 35x Match + Spins Winomania £100 + 100 free spins £10 40x Match + Spins Buzz Casino 200 free spins £10 20x Free spins PricedUp Casino 90 free spins £30 10x spins Free spins

Responsible Gambling

When using gambling sites be aware that gambling can be addictive. Always practice responsible gambling.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using casino apps, betting apps, betting sites or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by betting sign up offers or casino promos, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered by Spinzwin, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

