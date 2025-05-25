Bank transfer casino: New casinos that accept bank transfers

There are no shortage of modern banking options available to bettors when it comes to using new casino sites, but one of the most tried and trusted options is the bank transfer.

Although new casinos typically encourage contemporary banking methods like Skrill or Paysafecard, there are lots of new sites with bank transfer facilities, offering a straightforward and secure means to complete deposits and withdrawals.

As such, we’ve produced this guide to the best new casinos with bank transfer facilities, offering expert analysis on new brands with this popular payment method.

What Are Bank Transfer Casinos?

Simply put, bank transfer casinos are casinos that allow deposits and withdrawals directly from or to a player’s bank account.

This is a traditional payment method known for its security and reliability. It also provides flexibility for players wishing to deposit larger amounts of money than is typically possible depit card transactions, for example.

Top 3 New Bank Transfer Casinos

While most casinos will accept bank transfers, not all of them come recommended. Some are better than others and we've compiled a list of our top five bank transfer casinos to help would-be users choose what’s right for them.

1. Neptune Play

Launching in the UK in 2024, Neptune Play is a new casino with dozens of payment methods, including online bank transfers.

At Neptune Play, all transactions—whether by online bank transfers or alternative payment methods—are fully encrypted using advanced 128-bit SSL technology and protected by robust firewalls.

You’ll always be in a secure environment once logged in, and all card payments are processed by licensed, regulated providers in the UK.

You can deposit and withdraw with confidence, knowing your personal data is safe.

2. Pub Casino

Bank transfers are one of a number of payment methods permitted on Pub Casino, which is proving very popular since launching in the UK in 2024.

At Pub Casino, your personal and financial information is always protected. All deposits and withdrawals are carried out in a secure, encrypted environment, ensuring that your data cannot be read or accessed by third parties.

You can easily track your full transaction history—including deposits, withdrawals and bonuses—via the ‘Transactions’ section of your account. With a £10 minimum deposit and a £5,000 maximum per transaction, all payment methods are safe, transparent and reliable.

3. BetMGM

Overall, BetMGM are one of the best casino sites available to UK punters, raising the bar for rival online casinos since their launch in 2023.

BetMGM offer a good selection of banking options. Bank transfer deposits start from £10 and permit users to deposit up to £10,000 at one time. Deposits are instant using BetMGM. Withdrawals may take up to 3-5 days to process, but users can withdraw as little as £10 up to £35,000.

New customers can claim the BetMGM casino bonus - a deposit match scheme worth up to £200 - via bank transfer.

What are the Benefits of a Bank Transfer Casino?

Below is a brief rundown of the main advantages of using online casinos with bank transfers:

Security: Bank transfers use high levels of encryption and banking protocols to ensure secure transactions for deposits and withdrawals.

No Third-Party Accounts: Players don’t need additional accounts, apps, or wallets to complete transactions.

High Rollers: Suitable for large deposits or withdrawals, as it often has higher limits than other payment methods.

Fees: There are very rarely fees attached to payments via bank transfers with the best casinos.

Acceptance: Available on a wide variety of casinos, both new and established brands.

Drawbacks of Using Bank Transfers

There are lots of positives to using bank transfers for casino payments, but it’s a method that does come with a few drawbacks.

Longer Processing Times: Deposits and withdrawals may take several days to complete, though instant bank transfers remove this from the equation. Look out for this option on instant bank transfer casinos.

Less Convenient: Requires customers to enter bank details, whereas Apple Pay, Skrill or PayPal casinos are quicker and can complete a deposit with FaceID or a touch of a button.

Privacy: Bank transfers are tied directly to your personal banking information.

How to Deposit via Bank Transfer

Below is a step-by-step guide for depositing funds:

Step 1: Log in to your casino account and go to the deposit section.

Step 2: Select Bank Transfer as the payment method.

Step 3: Enter your required bank details and deposit amount.

Step 4: Confirm the transaction via your bank. Some banks may require you to do this via text, call or through their app.

How to Withdraw via Bank Transfer

Below is a step-by-step guide for withdrawing funds:

Step 1: Go to the withdrawal section of the casino.

Step 2: Select Bank Transfer as the withdrawal method.

Step 3: Provide your bank account details and confirm the amount to withdraw.

Remember that withdrawal times may take longer – typically between two and five business days, depending on the casino and bank.

Bank Transfer vs Other Payment Methods

It’s nice to have the option of a casino that accepts bank transfers, but there are alternative banking methods punters may want to consider.

PayPal: PayPal casinos are popular due to their speed, security and privacy. However, there are issues regarding the maximum deposits and withdrawals that might not suit high rollers, and PayPal is not always eligible for welcome offers.

Neteller/Skrill: Much like PayPal, these e-wallets offer security and speed for online transactions. However, it’s rare to find a Neteller or Skrill casino that will allow bettors to use this method when trying to unlock a welcome bonus.

Apple Pay/Google Pay: Google Pay and Apple Pay casinos are becoming increasingly popular thanks to the rise of mobile gaming and casino apps. Transactions can be completed at the touch of a button, although withdrawal limits are lower than some alternative payment methods.

Paysafecard: Paysafecard casinos provide customers with greater security as well as speed, but is not available for withdrawals.

Debit card: Debit card remains one of the most popular and reliable forms of depositing and withdrawing funds online. It provides efficiency and security for players as well as offering high deposit and withdrawal thresholds.

Bank Transfer Casinos Tips

Consider the following factors when deciding which new bank transfer casino to use.

Licensing: We only recommend bank transfer casinos that are licensed and regulated by the UKGC. Ensure you use a UKGC licensed casino for security and fairness when playing online.

Welcome offer: Ensure you read the terms and conditions of a welcome offer before signing up for a new casino online. Bank transfers are not always accepted for welcome bonuses, so be mindful of this when signing up.

Promotions: The best bank transfer casinos will have a wide range of promotions and offers for existing customers as well as new customers.

Check Fees and Limits: Look for casinos and betting sites that offer no-fee bank transfer deposits and withdrawals, and offer high transaction limits.

Processing Times: Check the processing times for deposits and withdrawals to ensure you’re not waiting an age for your funds to arrive.

Responsible Gambling

Responsible gambling is extremely important when gambling online. Never be tempted to chase any losses, and the same applies if you’re playing on betting apps, bingo sites, poker sites or any other type of gambling medium.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by free bet offers or casino offers, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

Use responsible gambling tools to ensure that your gambling remains a form of entertainment. Tools should be available to all customers who require assistance. These include deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time outs.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.