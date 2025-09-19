Mirror Bingo Promo Code: Win Up To 500 Free Spins

Mirror Bingo, one of the more reputable UKGC-licensed bingo sites on the market, is offering an interesting welcome bonus to new customers, who get the chance to win up to 500 free spins on its 9 Pots of Gold slot.

Users simply need to sign up to the sign up and deposit £10 in order to be able to access the offer, with customers either receiving a free spin of the Mega Wheel or placing a small stake before accessing the spin.

New customers can win up to 500 free spins on the Mirror Bingo slots game ‘9 Pots of Gold’, as well as a host of other prizes. This offer runs slightly different to similar offers at competing established operators and other new bingo sites.

As a result, we’ve produced a guide to the Mirror Bingo welcome offer, including how to access it, key terms and information on a Mirror Bingo bonus code.

Mirror Bingo Promo Code Explained

Deposit For A Spin Of The Mega Wheel

In order to claim the Mirror Bingo bonus code offer, new customers must sign up and place a £10 deposit using an eligible payment method. Remember that no Mirror Bingo promo code is required.

Once the qualifying deposit has been placed, customers will be invited to have a free spin of the Mega Wheel or asked to place a small wager before the spin can be activated.

Customers can win up to 500 free spins on the Mega Wheel, alongside a host of other prizes. There is no guarantee of winning when spinning the wheel.

How to Claim the Mirror Bingo Bonus Offer

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Mirror Bingo offer:

Step 1: Register for a Mirror Bingo account (must be a new customer) using the link below. There is no need to use a Mirror Bingo promo code.

Step 2: Deposit £10 or more using an eligible payment method.

Step 3: Customers may be invited to spin the Mega Wheel for free or alternatively play a small stake to unlock their spin of the Mega Wheel.

Step 4: Customers can win up to 500 spins on the ‘9 Pots of Gold’ online slot or other prizes, including Amazon vouchers.

Step 5: If customers win 500 free spins, 50 free spins will be unlocked immediately, while extra 450 spins can be obtained by emailing Mirror Bingo customer support team.

Step 6: Mirror Bingo free spins carry 65x wagering requirements. However, there is no time specified where winnings must be wagered.

Key Terms and Conditions

Below, we’ve provided a brief rundown of the key terms related to the Mirror Bingo new player welcome bonus. Remember to check the full T&Cs online before opting in:

Offer open to new players only — limited to one offer per household/device/IP.

£10 minimum deposit required to claim Mirror Bingo welcome offer.

No Mirror Bingo promo code is needed.

Customers may be invited to spin the wheel without a stake, or may have to place small qualifying stake to unlock Mega Wheel spin.

There is no guarantee of winning free spins or a voucher.

Customers can receive up to 500 free spins on the ‘9 Pots of Gold’ online slot.

If 500 free spins are won, customers will receive 50 free spins immediately before 450 extra spins must be requested by emailing Mirror Bingo customer support.

Free spins are subject to 65x wagering requirements before funds can be withdrawn.

Amazon Vouchers must be accepted within seven days.

Maximum winnings from the bonus is £250.

Why Choose Mirror Bingo?

To begin with, Mirror Bingo is fully regulated and licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, with a solid reputation in the bingo industry and an innovative feel to the site.

The sign up offer provides new customers with something different, and has an easy opt-in process with no need for a Mirror Bingo promo code and fair time to use the casino bonus.

Alongside the welcome offer, there is an impressive range of promotions available for existing customers – though there is no Mirror Bingo no deposit bonus at this time – while users will also find an excellent array of bingo games, including a speed bingo 30-ball option.

Finally, the site offers responsible gambling tools and easy access to player support.

Compare With Other Bingo Sites Offers

The table below shows a brief comparison of how the Mirror Bingo bonus compares to offers from other established brands, the best online casino sites and new bingo sites:

Casino Welcome Offer Min Deposit Wagering Bonus Type Mecca Bingo Play £10 get £40 bonus + 50 free spins & £20 voucher £10 None on spins Bingo Bonus, Free spins + Rewards Buzz Bingo Play £10, Get £40 in Bingo Bonuses and/or 200 Spins £10 4x bingo, 20x slots Regular giveaways Gala Bingo Play £10 & Get £10 Bingo Bonus + 100 Free Spins £10 2x bingo only Gameshow-style bingos Virgin Games Play £10 get £50 bingo bonus £10 No wagering requirements Bingo Bonus

Responsible Gambling

When using gambling sites be aware that gambling can be addictive. Always practice responsible gambling.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using slot sites, casino apps, betting apps, betting sites, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by betting sign up offers or casino bonuses, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered by Mirror Bingo, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.