A unique sale of 10,000 tickets for Silverstone’s ‘Landostand’ sold out in less than two hours on Wednesday – as fans of Lando Norris eagerly band together to support the British driver.

Mclaren star Norris, who is chasing down Max Verstappen in this year’s F1 title race, has teamed up with Silverstone to host three grandstands in the Stowe section of the circuit next year.

Tickets – which include free merchandise, t-shirts and visits from Norris himself – went rapidly on Wednesday, ahead of the general sale of tickets later today.

A three-day ticket for the Landostand at next year’s British GP – on 4-6 July – was fixed at £474.

Norris said ahead of Wednesday’s sale: “Landostand tickets are now on sale!! I can’t believe this is actually happening. Seeing 10,000 of you all in fluro (sic) at Stowe and even more all around the track next year is going to be absolutely insane.

“Thank you to you all for the support you give me and thank you Silverstone for even making this possible. If someone told me when I was a kid that I’d have even one person supporting me in Formula 1 I would have told them they’re making it up.

“Having 3 grandstands full of you all is going to be unbelievable. I’m going to do everything I can to make this the best weekend possible. THANK YOU. I CAN’T WAIT.”

A few hours later, he replied to his own Instagram post saying: “It’s sold out… wtfrick (sic).”

Norris is one of the sport’s most popular drivers, as illustrated by his nine million followers on Instagram, and he also spearheads an apparel and gaming label called Quadrant.

The 24-year-old has not won the British Grand Prix, though he has featured on the podium in the last two years. He claimed his first F1 win at Miami in May and has won twice more in Zandvoort and last Sunday in Singapore.

Lewis Hamilton, a nine-time British GP winner, won this year’s enthralling race at Silverstone, his first win in 31 months. Next year, he will race in Ferrari red at his home race for the first time.